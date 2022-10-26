Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The iPhone has been with us for 15 years now, and while its features and performance have improved massively in that time, one aspect has barely changed – battery life.

It’s the same across the board, with manufacturers never quite brave enough to claim their phone lasts more than a full day. We all know the score: charge overnight, then carefully manage what’s left of your battery by the evening. Unless you snap on a magnetic battery, of course.

Which is where Apple’s MagSafe battery pack comes in, and we’ve just spotted a 20 per cent discount at Amazon.

This deal takes the price down from £99 to £79, and gives you a super convenient way to top up your iPhone’s battery while out and about – and because it charges wirelessly, there’s no need to carry a cable.

Here’s everything you need to know about this offer.

Apple MagSafe battery pack (iPhone 12 to 14): Was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

Introduced with the iPhone 12 in 2020, MagSafe is Apple’s magnetic, wireless battery-charging technology. It helps all models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (from £849, Apple.com) connect to chargers, cases and other accessories, thanks to magnets fitted on the rear of the handset.

Each accessory simply snaps into place, and because these models of iPhone also have wireless charging, their batteries are topped up as soon as the magnets are aligned.

Because MagSafe is an ecosystem of products, they all work with each other. This means, if you already have a MagSafe case attached to your iPhone, this wireless battery will attach magnetically onto the rear of the case, then send power through that and into your phone.

This battery is sold on its own without cables, but can connect to any USB charger via its lightning port. Hook up a powerful USB-C charger with a 27W output or higher, and its battery will fill up quicker. It also works with the chargers supplied with Apple’s iPad or MacBook range.

