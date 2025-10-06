I’m a tech expert, here’s the best Apple AirPods deal in Amazon’s Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale – officially known as Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale – has begun. Like the retailer's flagship Prime Day sale in July, this Prime-exclusive event brings a huge number of deals on a wide range of products, including big-ticket tech from Apple.

Apple launched a series of new models last month, so we were expecting to see deals on Apple’s older models in Amazon’s sale. If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple AirPods, I’ve spotted a modest discount on the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (Amazon.co.uk). Right now, the buds are reduced by 11 per cent, bringing the price down from £169 to £149. It’s worth keeping in mind that this isn’t the cheapest we've seen the buds, which fell to their lowest ever price earlier this year, but it’s still a worthwhile saving of £20.

I’m also busy rounding up the best Apple deals in my dedicated shopping guide, so I’d also recommend checking that out for picks of the latest offers.

Follow live: Latest deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale