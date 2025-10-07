The sale has officially kicked off and runs for 48 hours ( The Independent )

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially live. The 48-hour online shopping bonanza runs until the end of 8 October, ushering in discounts across everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and heated clothes airers to electric toothbrushes, laptops, TVs and more. You know how it works by now.

As always, the tireless IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the two-day event, wading through thousands of deals to handpick the very best offers the moment they appear. I’m tracking the prices, cutting through the noise and highlighting only the top discounts on products we’ve tried, tested and can genuinely recommend.

So without further ado, welcome to our live coverage of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. I’ll be with you until the afternoon before handing over the reins to my capable colleagues, so sit back, relax, and let the very best Prime Big Deal Days discounts wash over you.

