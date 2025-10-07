Amazon Prime Day 2025 live: Best deals and expert shopping tips
From Ninja air fryers to Color Wow hair products, don’t miss these deals
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially live. The 48-hour online shopping bonanza runs until the end of 8 October, ushering in discounts across everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and heated clothes airers to electric toothbrushes, laptops, TVs and more. You know how it works by now.
As always, the tireless IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the two-day event, wading through thousands of deals to handpick the very best offers the moment they appear. I’m tracking the prices, cutting through the noise and highlighting only the top discounts on products we’ve tried, tested and can genuinely recommend.
So without further ado, welcome to our live coverage of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. I’ll be with you until the afternoon before handing over the reins to my capable colleagues, so sit back, relax, and let the very best Prime Big Deal Days discounts wash over you.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now better than half price
If your telly’s smart features are feeling a bit sluggish, Amazon’s best-selling streaming stick has just been slashed by a massive 57 per cent. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to give an older TV a major upgrade.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk
This little dongle plugs into a spare HDMI port to give you instant, snappy access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and, of course, Prime Video. Now cheaper than ever, it’s a huge amount of tech for the price of a takeaway.
Eufy's five-star robot vacuum has £270 off
Ready to officially retire from vacuuming duty? Amazon just dropped a huge discount on our top-rated robot vacuum cleaner, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni.
This is the one I’ve got trundling around my kitchen right now, and I regularly recommend it to friends and family. Of all the robovacs I’ve tested, it’s the best at avoiding all of the various detritus that litters my floor.
Eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £799, now £529, Amazon.co.uk
This is our top-rated robot vacuum for a reason: it's a truly hands-off device. The clever Omni station not only empties the dustbin but also washes and dries the spinning mop pads, while the robot itself uses an on-board camera to avoid obstacles and scrub away stubborn stains.
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft has £70 off
Let’s kick the morning off with a deal on Amazon’s very own e-reader, which gets a 29 per cent discount for Prime Big Deal Days.
Kindle Colorsoft: Was £239.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Kindle Colorsoft's custom-built display uses colour filters and a clever LED system to render images and text in soft, pastel-like hues, which is perfect for bringing graphic novels, magazines, or just your favourite book covers to life.
When is the Amazon Prime Day sale?
The Prime Big Deal Days sale (also known as Prime Day) kicked off today (Tuesday, 7 October) and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw over the summer, you only have two days to shop the deals this October.
Don't miss this Apple Watch series 10 deal
When tech critic David Phelan reviewed the best Apple watches earlier this year, this model came out on top with five stars. Now, you can score a rare discount on the wearable.
Apple Watch series 10: Was £319, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
He called the watch the “classiest, sleekest manifestation” yet, and was particularly impressed by the handy features, such as sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor, and other health and fitness additions.
The 42mm version is currently £20 off (from £319), but I’m expecting it to drop even further in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Ghd's smoothing hot brush is nearly 40% off
Ghd is among my favourite beauty brands, particularly when it comes to hair tools that give a sleek, straight style.
Ghd glide smoothing hot brush: Was £179, now £109, Amazon.co.uk
This hot brush has rigid bristles that smooth your hair as you glide them through your strands. There’s 39 per cent off at Amazon right now, reducing the price to £110. Ghd hair tools are often discounted for Prime Day, so keep an eye out for more deals next week.
Upgrade your home security with Ring's video doorbell
Following the launch of a new Ring doorbell, Amazon has discounted some older models in its range. This includes the Ring battery video doorbell, which was chosen as the best budget buy from the brand by home security expert, Alistair Charlton, in his review of the best video doorbells
Ring battery video doorbell: Was £99, now £39, Amazon.co.uk
He was impressed with the features on this model, highlighting that it “records at 1440p, which is a resolution slightly above Full HD, and has colour night vision”. Alistair added: “It also has a lens wide enough to see visitors’ faces and parcels on the doorstep at the same time.” With a 60 per cent discount, bringing the price down to £39.99, this is the cheapest the battery doorbell has ever been at Amazon.
Sony's top-rated headphones are on sale
Although they are two generations old, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are still regarded as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
If I’m commuting on the train or taking a flight, chances are I’ve got these with me. With elevated comfort and superb sound quality, they were once the top pick in IndyBest’s roundup of the best headphones and remain a sensible choice. Right now, there’s a small 13 per cent discount at Amazon, but I’d expect savings of about 25 per cent come the next Prime Day sale.
Save 53% on the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro
If the youngster in your life has asked for a tablet this Christmas, you can now save more than 50 per cent on our tried and tested best kids’ tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro.
Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro: Was £149, now £69, Amazon.co.uk
Parenting writer, Ella Delancey Jones, said that it “combines durable, kid-friendly design with robust parental controls and reliable performance”. It comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes access to ad-free books, games, videos and educational apps. Reduced to £70, this is the lowest we’ve seen the tablet drop to at Amazon.