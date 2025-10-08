The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Loop earplugs ‘transformed my sleep’ and they’re now cheaper than ever thanks to Prime Day
Here’s how to get your hands on the rare 25 per cent discount
There are just a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day, but it’s not too late to nab some last-minute offers. One in particular that has caught my eye is a rare discount on the Loop dream earplugs, now a staple in my sleep routine after putting them to the test in my guide to the best earplugs.
The earbuds first caught my eye on my social media – and I’m pleased to say they’ve lived up to the hype. Over the years, I’d tried plenty of foam, wax and silicone earplugs but struggled to find a comfortable pair. However, this all changed when I tried the Loop dream. I can hardly feel them in my ears while drifting off to sleep, and they stay securely in my ears all night.
Thanks to Loop’s clever design, the buds neatly nestle inside your earlobe, making them a side sleeper’s dream. Importantly, they’re excellent at reducing noise too (though remember even the best earplugs for sleeping won’t block out all sound).
Follow live: Latest Amazon Prime Day offers
Loop’s dream earplugs have earned their place on my bedside table, and I now don’t travel without them – but there’s no denying that they’re pricey. One pair will normally set you back £44.95, but thanks to a Prime Big Deal Days discount, they have been reduced by 25 per cent to £33.49 (Amazon.co.uk). This is the lowest the earplugs have been at the online retailer, so if you’ve been eyeing these up, now’s a good time to add them to your basket.
Loop dream earplugs
Cheaper earplugs tend to come in just one size, so it can be hard to get a truly comfortable fit. The Loop dream earplugs, on the other hand, come with a wide range of different-sized ear tips (extra small, small, medium and large), so you achieve a fit that’s secure enough to block out noise, but not too tight.
There’s a handy storage case included, making them easy to travel with and keep dust-free when not in use. With no awkward crevices, I found them to easy to clean too. “Simply remove the ear tips (this requires a bit of a tug) and wipe them down, as well as the earplug body, with a damp cloth,” I said in my review.
You can get the earplugs for a record low price of £33.49 at Amazon right now. It’s rare to come across a discount on Loop earplugs, so if you want to try them for yourself, now’s the perfect time.