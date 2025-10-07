My favourite cleansing balm for make-up removal is £15 off for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (was £52, now £36.65, Amazon.co.uk) is a masterclass in luxury make-up removal. It melts away waterproof mascara and stubborn brow gels in a moment. The only caveat? The premium price point.

When I spotted a 30 per cent discount in the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, it was too good to pass up. The indulgent formula combines moisturising sweet almond, oat and coconut oils with nine essential oils.

Fans of the soothing balm will know that the formula comes in four additional flavours (cherry, fig, rose and unscented). After testing them all, however, the original scent is unrivalled; the chamomile, lavender and eucalyptus make it feel like a spa treatment at home.

Today, you can take home the signature butter-yellow formula with a reduction of £15.35, exclusive to Amazon Prime members. For context, that’s the lowest price the cleansing balm has seen since March 2025. But you need to be fast now that the sale is in full flow.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm For those unacquainted with the iconic formula, it has a texture like sorbet and transforms into a silky oil under the heat of your fingers. Unlike a gel cleanser, the pro-collagen balm allows you to give your lashes a massage without the fear of stinging or irritation. If you’re a mascara wearer, that means no dragging a micellar-soaked cotton pad over your face and no post-wash panda eyes – you can simply sweep away the fibres with a warm flannel. While essential oils should be avoided if you’re pregnant, this formula is largely calming thanks to its key ingredient: padina pavonica. Though its name sounds like a spell out of Harry Potter, this saltwater algae is known for its hydrating, skin-softening properties. It offers excellent protection against UV and pollution, and it can even have anti-ageing efficacy, as it helps to protect your natural collagen stores. When testing the best cleansers, Ella Duggan found that the balm can “aid skin’s elasticity and create a visibly smoother complexion.” After use, Ella loved that her “skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture.” Whether you know someone deserving of a pampering or fancy a little self-care, this 30 per cent price drop certainly warrants a treat. £52 £36 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

