Rare £100 saving on Dyson airwrap in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale here, there’s one hair tool that’s high on people’s wishlists: the Dyson airwrap. From the high-tech multi-styler to the futuristic supersonic hair dryer, the two-day sale is your chance to save on the brand’s premium products.

Since launching the supersonic in 2016, Dyson has been a behemoth of the beauty world – but it’s the airwrap that’s most coveted. First debuted in 2018, it changed the hair game thanks to its ability to dry and style simultaneously.

The marker of any cult product, the airwrap has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, but you can’t beat the original. Helping you achieve a salon-grade hair-do at home, the tool is complete with a long barrel for curls, a coanda smoothing dryer for taming flyaways and a round volumising brush for a bouncy blow dry.

If the price of the tool has put you off investing in the past, Amazon’s October sale has treated us to a rare £100 saving on the brand-new Dyson airwrap i.d.

As well as beauty favourites, the Prime Big Deal Days sale is your chance to save across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more – the IndyBest team of shopping experts are handpicking the best deals throughout the two-day event.

If it’s an airwrap you’re after, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s deal on the Dyson airwrap i.d multistyler this Prime Day.