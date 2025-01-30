While winter may feel endless right now, we promise spring is just around the corner. So, now could be the ideal time to upgrade your cleaning arsenal, ahead of the annual spring clean. Lucky for you, we’ve found plenty of vacuum cleaner deals to choose from this month.

Vacuum cleaners have come a long way from their plug-in days. Now, many have sparkly new features, such as LED lights to illuminate hidden debris; detachable heads and brushes to get into nooks and crannies, and even anti-hair-wrap technology to prevent tangles in your rollers.

While some people may need a vacuum with a large capacity, others may only need an easy-to-use cordless cleaner to bust the dust here and there. Others may prefer to cut out the hassle altogether and opt for a robot vacuum cleaner to take care of the dirty work.

Finding the right vacuum for you doesn’t have to be a challenge, though, as the IndyBest team has decided to make life even easier for you, curating a guide to the best vacuum cleaner deals, so you can make your home look spick and span, without going over budget.

Keep reading for all the best vacuum cleaner deals this month, including big-name brands such as Shark, Samsung, Dyson, Beldray and more.

The best vacuum cleaner deals for February 2025 are:

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £128.08, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £128.08, Amazon.co.uk Samsung jet 60 turbo cordless vacuum cleaner VS15A6031R4: Was £319.99, now £158.90, Amazon.co.uk

Eufy robovac G50: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

Now reduced by £50, this robot model has been designed to take the hassle out of housework. A number of eufy’s devices made it into our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, so, you know this is a highly rated brand you can trust. Said to feature strong suction, the G50 is touted as only making 55dB of noise during use, while the active detangling design helps remove hair from the roller brush.

Bissell crosswave cordless max: Was £449.99, now £269.99, Bissell.co.uk

Taking the hard work out of keeping hard floors spick and span, the crosswave max vacuums and mops at the same time, picking up wet and dry debris along the way. The model featured in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer saying: “This multi-tasking appliance will suck and mop floors clean in about a quarter of the time it would take [with] a mop and bucket.” Even better, it has a “self-cleaning cycle to flush out dirt and debris, leaving it fresh for the next time you need it”, and it’s now discounted by almost £200.

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you have a four-legged friend running about the house (and leaving a mess in their wake), you may want to consider a vacuum cleaner specifically made for pet owners. This one, which was dubbed the best budget pet vacuum cleaner in our round-up, has a run-time of 50 minutes and excelled when it came to hoovering both hard floor and carpets, according to our tester. They also found it “did a brilliant job of getting around furniture”, while the LED headlight “made finding any hidden dust and hairballs a breeze”. It’s now even more budget-friendly, thanks to this deal.

Samsung jet bot AI robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599.99, now £268.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s another model that made it into our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, in which our reviewer praised the jet bot for having “the most powerful suction” of any robot vacuum on test, which meant it “picked up plenty of dirt and debris around the home”. The jet bot features an object-recognition function, and our tester found it “successfully avoided toys, piles of laundry and whatever else was left out on the floor”. With the vacuum currently half price, now is the time to invest.

Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £128.08, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for a handheld vacuum cleaner, you can pick up this Shark model with a discount of almost 30 per cent at Amazon. In our review, our writer noted it has a small footprint and feels tactile and impressively lightweight. This meant they could reach above their head easily to hoover up cobwebs on the ceiling and more. It has a modest run-time of eight minutes but comes with a crevice tool, a pet tool and a charging station for docking between uses.

Samsung jet 60 turbo cordless vacuum cleaner VS15A6031R4: Was £319.99, now £158.90, Amazon.co.uk

This very powerful vacuum has 50 per cent off at Amazon, enabling you to enjoy all its hi-tech features for less. The machine comes with up to 40 minutes of run-time and is designed with a “Jet Fit” brush that glides effortlessly between carpet and hard floor. We’ve reviewed a similar model, the Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner, which our tester praised as being “impressive”.

Shark classic hand held pet vacuum CH950UK: Was £79.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

Cleaning doesn't have to take all day – sometimes a quick once-over is all we need (or all we have time for). In those cases, you can't go wrong with this tried-and-tested Shark handheld model. This device was picked by our expert as the best for a quick dust: “During testing, we found it sucked up all the dust in a room in minutes, which was a revelation for us. It’s also super-easy to empty and managed to pick up an alarming amount of hair from our deep-pile carpets,” they wrote. Plus, it now has 25 per cent off – what more could you want?

