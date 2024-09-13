Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

With the colder months here, a heated airer for drying clothes indoors might have risen to the top of the wishlist. Luckily, Amazon has just confirmed another Prime Big Deal Days sale in October.

Returning for its third year, the annual autumn event will see discounts on a bunch of home appliances (think Ninja air fryers and Shark cordless vacuums). When it comes to heated airers, brands such as DrySoon and Black & Decker are likely to be heavily discounted.

Your warm-up to Black Friday, there’s set to be equally stellar savings on everything from beauty and tech to dehumidifiers and Amazon’s own devices (see Kindles, Echo dot smart speakers, Fire TV sticks and more).

But back to heated airers. A cheaper alternative to using a tumble dryer, these airers cost anywhere between 10p and 20p a day to run. Not only do they help clothes dry faster, but they also have the potential to reduce your household bills (tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 to run).

From the deals to expect to predicted dates, here’s everything you need to know about heated airier Prime Day deals.

Read more: Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 home appliance deals to expect

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is a two-day event that provides Amazon Prime members early access to deals ahead of the festive season (think of it as a warm-up to the Amazon Black Friday sale).

Held in October, the annual event tends to feature deals across top brands, from Apple to Elemis, as well as offers on the retailer’s bestselling own-brand tech, including Kindles and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed the sale will take place in October 2024, with the exact dates remaining under wraps. If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect the event to take place across two days and most likely on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

In 2022 and 2023, the Big Deal Days sale took place on a Tuesday and Wednesday in the second or third week of October. So, we’re predicting that the 2024 event to land on either 8 and 9 or 15 and 16 October. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

What Amazon Prime Big Deal Days heated airer deals can we expect?

The October event is your best chance before Black Friday to save on heated airers, with deals on the likes of DrySoon, Black & Decker, Beldray and Easylife. If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect discounts of up to 50 per cent on these appliances.

What were the best heated airer deals last year?

Giving us a taster of what’s to come, last year you could save £45 on Black + Decker’s 3-tier heated clothes airer (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) as well as £50 on Easylife’s heated airer with a timer (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk). There were also deals on Beldray, DrySoon and Status models in time for the colder weather.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Read our guide to the best Prime Day vacuum deals to expect