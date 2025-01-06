Dunelm three-tier heated airer
- Dimensions: H 138cm x W 72cm x L 78cm
- Capacity: Up to 15kg of washing
- Wattage: 330W
- Running cost: About 7p an hour
- Why we love it
- Easy to assemble and collapse
- Space-saving
- Fast drying times
- Heats up quickly
The airer arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away. Despite its generous size (138cm x 72cm x 78cm), the wings fold downwards, making it easier to store, as it can simply slide into an airing cupboard when not in use.
The three-tiered design is tall but not too wide, making it ideal for smaller flats and houses. Plus, the airer boasts a long cable, giving you more choice in terms of where you can place it.
There’s ample space for drying clothes, with the rails able to hold around two loads of washing (up to 15kg). I found smaller items such as underwear and socks were dry within two hours, while T-shirts were dry within three.
For larger items, such as tops, jumpers and jeans or trousers, I found it’s best to position them across multiple rails, for quicker drying times. The same goes for towels and bed sheets, which can take up most of the available space when drying. These larger items take around six hours to dry fully but the airer is touted as being safe for overnight use or leaving on while you’re at work, so you can wake up or return home to dry laundry.
When it’s very cold in my flat (I can be stubborn about turning on the heating), clothes take a little longer to dry but an unexpected plus is that the appliance heats the area around it, making the room feel a little warmer overall. Simply plug it in next to your WFH spot, for extra toastiness.
Dunelm roughly calculates the airer costs about 7p an hour to run. On days when the airer was switched on for up to six hours, my bills remained low, making it a far more cost-effective method than using a tumble dryer, which caused my electricty to spike above average.