Let’s face it, the UK experiences more than its fair share of damp weather, so anything which ramps up the efficiency when it comes to drying our clothes will always be of interest.

This type of drying pod works by circulating warm air inside a tent-like capsule containing a hanging rail. The warm air is provided by a small fan, and the cover (in theory) not only means quicker drying times but prevents damp, warm air escaping.

Although, it’s worth noting that drying pods should only be used to dry damp clothes which have been spun in a washing machine (we’re hoping we don’t need to remind you that water and electricity aren’t exactly great bedfellows).

Other advantages include less need for ironing (hurrah!) because the clothes are hanging, which means fewer creases, and the gadget’s suitability for delicate items, due to the lack of tumble drying. They’re also great for the environment, because less energy is required.

The best bit? They do all of this incredibly quietly. Most drying pods will dry between 5 and 14 items of clothing in one session, and will produce noise levels of between 50 and 60 decibels (to put that into perspective, the average fridge produces 50 decibels).

How we tested

We dried a range of clothing – from freshly-washed jumpers which couldn’t be tumble dried to the sodden jacket we’d been wearing when caught in an unexpected downpour – using the various settings. And we evaluated everything from drying times to noise levels and portability, too. Here’s how the Dry:Soon pod fared.

(Dry-Soon)

Weight: 10kg

10kg Power supply: Mains powered

Mains powered Size: 62cm Dia. x 146cm H

62cm Dia. x 146cm H Guarantee: Three years

Three years Maximum load: 10kg

10kg Rating: 9/10

Design

The first thing we noticed when the Dry:Soon turned up on our doorstep was the weight. At just 3.54kg, we knew instantly that this was a device we’d be able to move around without putting a shoulder out of joint.

Information on the side reinforced its eco-friendly credentials, stating that it costs less than 21p an hour to run, and that the air which will circulate has a temperature of 70C. A fun fact? That’s around the same temperature as a sauna’s lowest setting (although to be perfectly clear, a full-sized human is one thing the Dry:Soon drying pod definitely can’t accommodate).

It took us under one minute to build the entire thing (Tamara Hinson)

When it came to assembling no tools were required. The central pole – which has six fold-out arms to hang items off of and supports the canvas exterior – slid easily into position and was quick to screw into the top of the unit. The three supporting legs then simply clicked into the base of the fan, forming a sturdy tripod base.

There are two zips on the canvas – one at the top, and one at the base – which stretches vertically and seals the hot air in. All in, it took us under one minute to build the entire thing.

Drying power

Using this mains-powered dryer is incredibly simple – the dial on the unit beneath the fan can be tweaked to set drying times of between 30 minutes and 180 minutes, and it can also simply be turned on and off as required. We were surprised by how quickly it heated up as within seconds we could feel that the entire pod had filled with hot air.

The instructions stated that the pod has room for 12 hangers and we reckon this is spot on. We easily loaded 12 damp items onto the extending arms but actually suspect we could have added at least two more. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that less material means better air circulation, so we’d recommend taking a moment to consider the materials you’re hanging, and how damp they are before trying to cram more in.

The zips do a great job of keeping the hot air in – proof of which came in the way the sides and top puffed out slightly when the fan was turned on. And it was also surprisingly, and pleasingly, quiet and we’d say had a similar output to the noise produced by our dishwasher.

We got 12 hangers inside, but we suspect two more would have fit (Tamara Hinson)

Our testing suggests the average shirt will dry in around an hour, while thicker garments, such as jeans, take up to two hours, although it’s worth remembering that drying times get shorter when there are less garments inside. In other words? This isn’t a tumble dryer – no matter how quickly you want that damp load of washing to dry, overloading the arms is never going to be an efficient approach.

We also loved the crease-free results – we were sceptical that clothes spun-dried in a machine would relinquish their deepest folds, but our shirts and jeans were surprisingly crease-free when they emerged from their canvas cocoon.

The verdict: Dry:Soon drying pod

We were sceptical about the Dry:Soon drying pod, mainly because we were worried it would be cumbersome and space-sapping. We were proved wrong on both counts. It’s incredibly easy to set-up, which means it can be quickly dismantled when not in use. And the ease with which it powers up meant it was drying our damp clothes under a minute after we’d pulled the part-filled box out from under our stairs.

The canvas cover does a great job of minimising dampness, too. In the past, when we have dried clothes in our kitchen overnight, we can usually feel the moisture in the air, but this wasn’t the case here. If anything, it seems to produce less moisture, and does a great job of preventing any dampness it does produce from escaping.

Although we’re hardly ready to throw out our tumble dryer, the Dry:Soon drying pod is a great extra option – especially for those items which can’t be tumble dried. Its lightweight, collapsible design supercharges its efficiency and it really impressed.

