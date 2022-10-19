When your flat is so cold you can see your breath indoors, you know there’s an issue. Especially when it doesn’t even really get that cold in south-east England.

Luckily, musty clothes will be no more for me. This admittedly rather cumbersome-looking heater is actually a dream to use. All you need to do is fold the horizontal shelves and clip them into the vertical stand, before turning it on. It then proceeds to heat up very quickly.

It comes with a cover designed to aid the drying process, but I’ve never really felt the need for it, as it’s already much, much quicker than I’m used to.

This can also be used as a storage cover too. But, in all honesty, mine is up so often, it was usually only packed away when people came round. And as that’s not happened in a very long time, there’s been little need for that either.

You can fit a decent load of washing on the airer, thanks to its three spacious tiers. My washing machine has a 6kg drum-load capacity, which is usually a few days’/a week’s worth of washing for two people.

King-sized sheets can be draped over the top, while a bottom sheet can lie across the middle and pillowcases on the bottom. So with a little reshuffling every few hours to make sure all corners of the duvet cover are dried, you can dry all the linen for a bed in one go.

I’ve never been a fan of tumble drying, due to a dislike of that crispy-towel effect and the risk of shrinking clothes (I’m clearly doing something wrong). And there’s no room in our rented flat either. But even if that wasn’t the case, Lakeland says the heated airer is very cheap to run, apparently costing 10p an hour, compared with £1.55 an hour for a tumble dryer (depending on the model). Not that I’ve worked it out, but since having it, there’s been little noticeable difference in bills that would warrant not using it. It does make a great alternative to a tumble dryer, in terms of cost and space, and it’s far less risky when it comes to potential shrinkages.

If space is a real issue, there are smaller designs, or this one can be half-assembled, so only one side of the shelving is up, making it useful for smaller loads too.

The airer also claims to hold 15kg of wet washing, which sounds an awful lot and I’m not sure I’ve ever put that much on it. But it feels pretty strong – my cat likes to sit on it while it’s full and we’ve not had any issues, bar fluffy clothes.

And if ever you can’t find your cat, rest assured, it will be sprawled out across the middle layer, basking as if it were on a beach sun lounger in Tenerife. Oh, what a life.

The three-tier model is back in stock from 2 November, but the smaller Dry:Soon model (£119.99, Lakeland.co.uk) is available in the meantime.