Holidaying and trips to the beach are back on the agenda, which calls for one thing: a reading list to devour.

While many of us have had plenty of time on our hands over recent weeks to get some reading time in, admittedly it’s often the last thing many of us prioritise.

But, if you’re relaxing poolside, there’s no better time to get stuck into a good novel (or three).

While of course a great summer read is down to personal preference, to give you a little bit of inspiration for your next trip, we've rounded-up the tomes that will suit every taste.

From page-turning thrillers to chick-lit classics, consider your reading list sorted. Happy holidaying (and reading!)

‘My Sister, The Serial Killer’ by Oyinkan Braithwaite, published by Atlantic Books: £7.49, Waterstones

Debut novelist Braithwaite recently won the crime and thriller book of the year at the 2020 British Book Awards. A tender examination of sibling loyalty that comes under pressure in this Lagos-set novel that mixes love, family crisis and crime. A sharp, menacing, and at times darkly funny, this is a fresh take on a serial-murder thriller. An addictive and satisfying read, if you're after a page-turner, this is the one for you.

'Exciting Times' by Naoise Dolan, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson: £12.99, Waterstones

Set in Hong Kong just prior to the protests, Dolan's debut novel Exciting Times is narrated by Ava, a 22-year old teacher split between two relationships – Julian, an emotional Oxford-educated banker, and Edith, a Hong Kong native who listens to Ava's woes. Examining class, sex, language, and coming of age, it's a witty and sharp romantic commentary of relationships that you are bound to guzzle up.

'Such A Fun Age' by Kiley Reid, published by Bloomsbury Publishing: £10.74, Waterstones

An instant New York Times bestseller, Such A Fun Age is a refreshing take on an age old question: can we connect across barriers of race, gender, privilege and wealth? The story begins with 25-year-old Emira being apprehended at a supermarket for “kidnapping” a white child she babysits, which causes an explosive chain of events. A dazzling slice of contemporary literature it’s no surprise that this is being heralded as the book of the year.

'Girl, Woman, Other' by Bernardine Evaristo, published by Penguin Books: £6.99, Waterstones

Winner of the Booker Prize 2019 and shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction 2020, Girl, Woman, Other follows the lives and loves of 12 black, British, cisgender and gender-queer women, illuminating an image of modern British life. It's about struggle, but also about love, sex, friendship, joy, and imagination. Evaristo's powerful and compelling prose weaves through time and space with sheer originality. Its thanks to this unique voice that allows the reader to truly feel connected to the characters.

'Vanishing Half' by Brit Bennett, published by Little Brown: £9.99, Amazon

One of this year's most hotly anticipated books, Vanishing Half spans from the 1950s to 1990s, from the Deep South to California. Itis a deftly woven plot that follows two twin sisters who take very different paths. Compelling and utterly original, Bennett covers serious questions of racism, social experiences and expectations, lies, love and compassion. We are sure that this tale will stay with you long after you've put it down. Make sure you finish it before the TV series is aired, as HBO snapped it up after a 17-way action; we told you it was a good'un.

'Find Me' by André Aciman, published by Faber & Faber: £6.99, Hive

The eagerly anticipated sequel to the heart-wrenching and raw novel Call Me By My Name, André Aciman has done it again. Find Me begins with the same level of heartbreaking emotion it's predecessor ends on and offers a beautiful conclusion for the two star-crossed lovers Elio and Oliver. Equal parts deeply romantic and philosophical, the discourse between the pair spans everything from literature to notions of time, desire, and fate. At its core, this is a study of love – not just how it is endured, but also how it exists between two parallel lives. You'll need the tissues (or your beach towel) for this one.

'Where the Crawdads Sing' by Delia Owens, published by Little Brown Book Group: £7.49, Foyles

One of Amazon's top 10 bestselling books during lockdown, the hype for Delia Owens' debut novel has been immense. Where the Crawdads Sing is at once a murder mystery, coming-of-age novel, and a celebration of nature. Set in date jumbling and tension building order from 1952 to 1970, the story follows Kya Clarke from aged six to 25 as she grows up in a North Carolina swamp after being abandoned by her family. After years of surviving alone, Kya pines for touch and love, and as two boys from the local town become intrigued by her, she opens up to the idea of a new life. Until the unimaginable happens. Character-driven, with a poignant sense of place and time, Where the Crawdads Sing is an animated story of a community beset by tragedy. It's painfully beautiful, and definitely worthy of being your next holiday read.

'Normal People' by Sally Rooney, published by Faber & Faber: £4.50, Amazon

A critically acclaimed coming-of-age novel that tells the story of two teenagers from a small Irish town, Rooney manages to beautifully capture and depict their on-off relationship with seemingly sheer ease. The pair are at opposite ends of the social spectrum, yet have more things in common with one another than those around them. Covering love, uncertainty, displacement, and class, Normal People articulates feelings that will resonate with many of us. If you loved this, and are looking for more, check out round-up of the books to read after.

'The Mirror & the Light' by Hilary Mantel, published by Fourth Estate: £17.77, Amazon

The long-awaited conclusion to Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy about the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell, The Mirror & the Light carries the reader spellbound. At 912 pages long, it's a rollercoaster of Cromwell's political scheming and robust imagination. Mantel's dazzling prose and ability to build such a rich historical context is uniquely powerful, making this one a classic not to be missed.

'Rainbow Milk' by Paul Mendez, published by Hachette: £11.99, Waterstones

Featured in our review of the best LGBTQ+ books, Rainbow Milk is a fearless debut from Paul Mendez. Contrasting the experiences of Windrush arrivals in the 1950s to the story of Jesse, a young man who escapes his Jehovah's Witness background for sex work in London, it's an eye opening story in which Mendez deftly portrays the systematic discrimination faced by black people, then and now. Exploring identity, family, class and sexuality, this novel both heartbreaking and joyful.

