With winter on the way, we can no longer enjoy the luxury of drying clothes outside. But as energy prices continue to soar, we may also have to wave farewell to the ease of tumble dryers. This is where heated airers come in.

A more cost-effective way to dry clothes, heated airers are likely to set you back less than 40p an hour to operate, while tumble dryers can cost up to £1.55 an hour to run (depending on the model).

But the benefits don’t stop there. Heated airers can also help warm up your surroundings, eliminating the need to turn on the central heating.

With myriad models on the market, one in particular captured the attention of frugal shoppers this season: Aldi’s £39.99 heated airer. Flying in and out of stock all year, it’s currently sold out online and in stores (again).

Thankfully, Lidl is bringing back another budget dryer just in time for winter. Costing £44.99, it rivals Aldi’s for affordability, costing around 7p per hour to run. Here’s everything you need to know, plus more of our favourite heated airers.

Lidl Addis heated wing clothes airer: £44.99, Lidl.co.uk – available 23 October

(Lidl)

Using less energy than a tumble dryer, while still touting faster laundry drying times than a normal airer, Lidl’s heated dryer is a worthy investment for winter.

The nifty fold-out wings create a total drying space of 12m and can hold up to 10kg of laundry. Made from aluminium, it’s said to be lightweight, durable, easy to manoeuvre and a breeze to assemble. To save you space when it’s not in use, the airer can be folded away to store.

Claiming to cost around 7p an hour to run, the airer will help you save on your household bills as the weather cools. Available to buy in store from Sunday (23 October), make sure you don’t miss out.

Available in store 23 October

Aldi heated clothes airer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The large drying surface and 20 heated bars mean you can dry those bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold it down and neatly pack it away once you’re finished.

But more than that, it’s also cost-efficient. With the help of Sust-it, an energy-efficiency website for electrical appliances and products, we calculated that Aldi’s heated clothes airer will also cost around 7p per hour to run.

According to Aldi, the heated airer will be back in stock on 18 December.

(Lakeland)

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best heated airers, our tester praised the dryer as “wonderfully quiet”, “stable” and “incredibly light”.

“This pod-style dryer, which costs 34p an hour to run, holds up to 12 hangers and will dry clothes with a maximum heat of 70C. We were equally surprised by how compact it was when stowed away and how easy it was to set up,” they said. Easy to assemble and featuring six drying settings, it’s no surprise it was crowned the winner.

