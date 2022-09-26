Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thanks to soaring prices and the spiralling energy crisis, we’re all looking for cost effective solutions to save on our bills this winter.

Now, with both cold weather and 1 October – the day energy prices are set to go up – just around the corner, it’s no surprise that demand for ceramic fan heaters in particular has spiked.

Instead of turning their central heating on, many shoppers have turned to Aldi’s £24.99 (Aldi.co.uk) model to keep them toasty during tough times. Though now sold out online, fear not, as Amazon is selling plenty more budget heaters.

Designed to warm up small spaces, a ceramic heater uses resistive heating – a process that involves passing an electric current through a solid heating element; the more resistance between these two elements, the more heat is generated.

Ceramic heating elements offer more resistance compared to traditional metal units and generate more heat per watt, meaning they can be one of the more energy-efficient ways to heat your home. Most ceramic models take the form of fan heaters, which use a small fan to distribute the hot air around your room.

Instead of turning on the central heating for your entire house, a portable model can help limit your energy consumption, as it can be used to warm just one desired area. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most affordable ceramic fan heaters to buy from Amazon right now, from Russell Hobbs to De’Longhi.

Silentnight 38350 ceramic PTC heater: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Silentnight)

Silentnight is one of our go-to brands for everything from mattress toppers to weighted blankets, and it’s also produced one of the cheapest ceramic heaters around. The portable model is said to be quiet and lightweight, designed for use on a tabletop or floor. Switch between two heat settings – 750W and 1,500W – while there’s also a handy cool setting for the balmier months. The PTC (positive temperature coefficent) technology allows for fast and efficient heating and, most importantly, low energy consumption, as when the core temperature is reached, the electrical consumption is decreased.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 1.5kw retro portable ceramic electric heater: £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

This sleek retro-inspired Russell Hobbs heater features a grey body with vintage accents. With two heat settings (750W and 1,500W), the freestanding heater is ideal for warming up smaller spaces (around 15m²). With a PTC heating element, variable thermostat, fan-only setting, cool-touch exterior and protection from overheating, the energy-efficient heater is a great investment for cooler days.

Buy now

De’Longhi capsule ceramic fan heater: £44.52, Amazon.co.uk

(De’Longhi)

This smart-looking ceramic fan heater from De’Longhi has two settings to tailor your temperature to each room. An ergonomic handle allows for easy transportation between rooms, while the ceramic heating element is said to provide fast and powerful heat with low energy consumption and a maximum power of 1,800W.

Buy now

Black + Decker ceramic fan heater: £26.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Black + Decker)

Promising 360-degree heating, this ceramic heater enables you to switch between two power settings (750W and 1,500W) and there are adjustable temperature settings too. The 1.9kg unit is said to be compact and lightweight, with a carry handle to help you move it around your home. Other useful features include a built-in overheat protection and tip-over switch, to provide peace of mind.

Buy now

Pro Breeze mini ceramic fan heater: £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(ProBreeze)

This mini model is perfect for table tops. The corded design warms through its ceramic heating element and uses far less energy than a more traditional fan heater. Featuring an adjustable thermostat, the low-wattage model monitors the temperature around it, for optimal heating.

Buy now

