Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The Amazon Echo Spot is back for 2024, but is it better than the Echo Dot?

The smart alarm clock has returned with beefed up audio and a better display

Alex Lee
Tech writer
Monday 19 August 2024 12:53 BST
Amazon has removed the controversial camera for its re-released Echo Spot
Amazon has removed the controversial camera for its re-released Echo Spot (The Independent )

We shed a few tears when Amazon discontinued the Echo Spot in 2019. The weird little smart alarm clock may have been a little problematic, but the Echo Dot with Clock was never quite the Echo Spot replacement we wanted. While the Echo Spot received mass complaints of flickering screens, and customers quibbled about its unnecessary low-res camera, it still had its place.

Now, it’s back with a vengeance. In July, the ecommerce giant re-launched a new and improved Amazon Echo Spot, complete with better sound and – yes – no invasive camera.

The 2024 Echo Spot essentially pulls together the best bits of an Echo Show 5 and an Echo Dot with Clock, sitting in between the two devices in terms of form and functionality.

The new smart speaker is also £40 cheaper than the original model, costing £79.99. So how good is it? And where does it fit in the home? We’ve taken the latest Echo Spot for a spin to see how well it stacks up.

Related stories

How we tested

(Alex Lee/The Independent)

We’ve put aside our Echo Dot with Clock and replaced it with the all-new Echo Spot, testing the miniature smart speaker with its bright LED display. We’ve moved it from room to room, tried it in different positions, tested out its features, the little animations, music and sound quality and the strength of the microphone.

Was it easy to use? Did it sound good? And how good is that new display? We’ve put it through its paces – these are our thoughts.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock

echo spot review
  • Dimensions : 10.41 x 9.65 x 9.14cm
  • Weight : 419g
  • Release year : 2024
  • Why we love it
    • Good amount of microphones
    • Decent sound
  • Take note
    • No indoor temperature sensor
  1.  £79 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Echo Spot

The Echo Spot straddles the line between an Echo Dot and an Echo Show. Featuring a bright, animated display, it makes it really easy to see things like the weather, time and songs at a glance. Customisable and quick to answer questions, it’s a nifty little alarm clock that looks smart and has decent sound quality. It is £20 more expensive than the Echo Dot, however, so if you don’t feel like you need a display (though it’s genuinely nice not having to use your voice to view the time), then the cheaper Dot might be a better purchase. Overall, we’re just glad the Spot’s back. The Echo Show sometimes feels a little cluttered, and the Spot feels nice and pared back in comparison.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best Amazon Echo smart speakers for 2024

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
Save £250 on selected long-haul package holidays over £2000 using your unique TUI promo code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in