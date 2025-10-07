Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Mascara has always been one of those make-up essentials I can’t live without. It’s the one product that instantly makes me feel more put-together, even on no make-up days. When I spotted Maybelline's lash sensational sky high mascara discounted to just £6.39 (Amazon.co.uk) for Amazon Prime Day – a huge 51 per cent off – I had to shout about it.

This isn’t just any mascara. If you’ve spent any time scrolling TikTok, you’ve probably seen it go viral for its seriously impressive lengthening and lash-lifting power. Celebrities including Molly-Mae Hague, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Shay Mitchell have even been known to opt for the affordable formula.

It’s been my everyday go-to for a few years now, and for good reason. Its tubing formula gives me long, fluttery lashes with zero clumping or flaking, and the flexible wand makes it super easy to get every single lash. Best of all, I've never experienced any fallout.

Having worked my way through many a tube of this mascara, I'm constantly on the hunt for a deal on it. At this price, it’s the perfect time to stock up.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara, black One of my favourite innovations in the make-up world is the glow-up that mascara wands have had. Over the years, they’ve developed from thick bristles that simply aren’t as effective at separating lashes to spiky, plastic heads that easily glide through, distributing product evenly and sparingly. Maybelline’s sky high mascara has one such wand, and I instantly fell in love with it. Its uniquely designed brush is long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles, which make it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. In my Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara review, I also raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which I have found “help comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. The mascara itself isn’t flaky, meaning it doesn’t drop throughout the day and feels lightweight on lashes. I also find that when I swipe the product on my lashes, which are relatively short and stubborn, they look significantly longer and separated. If you’re all about volume, then this mascara may not be for you, but if length is your game, then there are few better products out there. It’s buildable, and you can take your lashes from incredibly natural to dramatic without the product feeling crusty or dry. I love this mascara and will definitely be taking advantage of this saving on Amazon today. I’d highly recommend doing the same if you’re looking to say hello to long lashes. Thank me later. £12 £6 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

