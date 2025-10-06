Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is finally here. Your warm-up to Black Friday 2025, the October event is exclusive for Prime members and runs from now until 8 October. Thousands of discounts have dropped on everything from air fryers, vacuum cleaners and mattresses to Apple products, electric toothbrushes, laptops and TVs. To make your shopping experience even easier, I’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day deals.

Highlights so far include mega savings on Ninja appliances and Apple AirPods, as well as on popular beauty products. That’s not all, though, as there are also offers on Amazon’s own devices – think Kindles, Echo Dot smart speakers and Fire tablets.

Throughout the sale, the IndyBest team and I will be bringing you the best Prime Day deals on tried-and-tested products. Whether your kitchen appliances need an upgrade, you’re after some new tech, or your beauty stash needs a top-up, you can use this page to find the must-have offers.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals

Best deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

The best of the rest

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage

IndyBest’s shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered Amazon Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days and other major sales events – including Black Friday – for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from TVs, laptops and power tools to vacuums, air fryers and mattresses. Within our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October with Prime Big Deal Days, which kick-starts Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson and many more, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling tech, including Kindle ereaders and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale (also known as Prime Day) kicked off today (Tuesday 7 October) and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw over the summer, you only have two days to shop the deals this October.

How to get the best deal on Amazon Prime Day

Before you shop the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, make a wishlist, to avoid buying products you don’t really need. Once the sale starts, use price history tools, such as Camelcamelcamel, to see if you’re truly getting a good deal or if you should hold off buying until the price goes down even further.

It’s also worth doing a quick Google search to see if you can get a better price at other retailers. Competing retailers often reduce the prices of popular products to match Amazon’s deals – some retailers may even provide better offers than Amazon. They may also throw in a longer warranty or free delivery.

For even more advice, see IndyBest’s top tips for securing the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Do you need to be a Prime member?

If you want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days discounts, you must be a Prime member. A Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay annually. If you’re 18-22-years-old, you can pay £4.49 a month (half the standard price), and you can get a six-month trial to see if it’s for you.Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

However, if you’re unsure about adding another monthly cost to your bills, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This will give you full access to all the Prime member benefits, and you can cancel at any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires. Just bear in mind that this only works if you haven’t signed up for the free trial before.

Read more: Follow our live coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day deals