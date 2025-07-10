The best Kindle deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Perhaps nothing can match the feeling of a book in your hands, but Amazon’s Kindles come close. The retailer’s latest ereaders are lightweight, easy on the eyes, and offer weeks of battery life.

But as any bookworm will know, Kindles aren’t cheap – until Amazon Prime Day, that is. For its 2025 sale event, Amazon has slashed the price of the flagship Kindle paperwhite by more than 25 per cent, bringing the price down to less than £120. The cheapest Kindle in the range has also had a reduction in price, making it even more affordable.

To save you lugging around War and Peace during your morning commute, or stuffing half a dozen hardbacks in your hand luggage, here are the Kindle deals worth snapping up in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £118.74, Amazon.co.uk

Not only is it my pick for the best Kindle, but this is also the best ereader. In his review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the Kindle paperwhite for being “really exceptional”. A big upgrade on the original ereaders for only a modest price increase, the screen size has shot up from 6in to 6.8in, with the same 300ppi resolution as the (now discontinued) Kindle oasis.

“The design is elegant, with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame)”, Phelan added. “The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness.” Plus, it’s waterproof, with the Kindle able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.

“The paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader,” he continued. “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions.”

In my own review, I found that it’s the best choice for most readers. It does everything you need and more without juicing the price with potinless bonus features.

Now’s the time to buy, with Amazon reducing the Kindle paperwhite to its lowest ever price this Prime Day.

Kindle, 11th generation: Was £104.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Already the cheapest Kindle Amazon produces, this model has been reduced by almost 20 per cent in the retailer’s Prime Day sale. In my guide to the best Kindles, I found that this offers “Everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills”. There’s a good (if not great) 300dpi e-ink display, about six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and enough storage for thousands of ebooks. However, this model could be restrictive if you use your Kindle for audiobooks, too. Compared with more-expensive Kindles, the lighting is a stark blue-white when reading in the dark, rather than a warm amber, but if you’re looking for a basic Kindle, this deal is worth snapping up.

Kindle Scribe: Was £379.99, now £267.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 10.2in ereader comes with a stylus, so you can make notes alongside whatever you’re reading. I found that its sheer size means that it offers the best possible reading experience of any Kindle, and features a 300dpi display. There’s a huge library of paper types to write on, too – from plain and ruled paper to day planners, to-do lists and diaries. All of this comes at a price, though, with the device usually costing more than an entry-level iPad. A discount of almost 30 per cent for Prime Day is welcome news.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a four-day sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

