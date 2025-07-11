Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’ve entered the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 and, as ever, there are countless savings across popular brands, including one of my favourite brands for kitchen appliances, Ninja.

Whether you’ve got the double stack air fryer (was £269.99, now £184.99, Amazon.co.uk) on your wishlist, or had your eye on the woodfire outdoor pizza oven for your summer al fresco dining, now’s a great time to make a saving on some of Ninja’s bestsellers and new-in products. It’s not just cooking appliances on sale, either; the brand also makes blenders, water bottles, pan sets, knife blocks and more, and these have all been discounted for Prime Day.

To help you make the most of the last day of the sale, I’ve rounded up all the best Ninja deals, including plenty of tried-and-tested favourites. Along with the IndyBest team of expert deal-hunters, I’ll be updating this page with all the best deals from the week, so be sure to check back here throughout the sale for the latest deals.

The best Ninja deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Ninja foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £239.99, now £153.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja’s dual zone air fryer, which has six cooking functions and a generous 9.5l capacity, has been reduced by £85 for Prime Day. Our reviewer wrote that it feels “like one of Ninja’s most well-thought-out appliances” with “every cooking setting you could possibly need”. We’ve only seen it drop to this price once before, in the lead-up to Christmas, so now’s a good chance to snap up the offer.

Ninja crispi 3.8l portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Save £60 on the Ninja crispi air fryer, one of the brand's latest releases. This space-saving appliance delivers full-size air fryer power in a compact, portable design that is ideal for smaller kitchens, student living or weekends away. Our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, put it to the test earlier in the year and was seriously impressed, calling the glass cooking container a "game changer" for letting you watch your food crisp to perfection.

Ninja creami: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

If the July heat has you craving cool and refreshing desserts, you're in luck. Ninja’s creami has 25 per cent in the Prime Day sale. Designed to whip up homemade smoothies, ice creams, sorbets and more, the appliance proved “pretty fool-proof" when we put it to the test, and it comes complete with three tubs for making batches and storing them in the freezer with ease.

Ninja foodi possiblecooker 8-in-1 slow cooker: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Ninja foodi possiblecooker has a generous 27 per cent off in the copper and black colourway. With this clever appliance, you can sear, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove, slow cook and keep your food warm.

Ninja foodi max 14-in-1 multi cooker: Was £309.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

As you might expect from the name, Ninja’s multi-cooker provides you with a number of different ways to cook your favourite dishes or experiment with new recipes. From pressure and slow cooking to grilling, steaming and baking, it also allows you to air fry, dehydrate, sear and even make yoghurt, all in one device.

It’s certainly an investment, but thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day discount, you can get more than £100 off. I haven’t seen it fall any lower than this sale price, so now’s a good chance to save on the appliance.

Ninja perfect temperature kettle: Was £99.99, now £67.99, Amazon.co.uk

Our best temperature control kettle for hi-tech design now has more than 30 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. While it’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this kettle, it’s still a decent saving of £32. There are six temperature buttons for all your standard hot drinks, as well as more precise settings that allow you to set the temperature between increments from 40C to 100C. Our reviewer praised its “swanky design” and, after a little practice with its various settings, found it “incredibly easy to use”.

Ninja zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set: Was £269.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your pots and pans are looking a bit worn out or a bit of a mismatched mess in your kitchen drawers, there’s currently a massive £100 off Ninja’s bestselling zerostick ceramic pro 5-piece pan set for all Amazon customers. Consisting of two frying pans, a milk pan, as well as two saucepans with glass lids, it’s a great starter kit to help you whip up some of your favourite dishes and meals.

Ninja says its pans are safe to use alongside metal utensils and heat-proof up to 350°C, so you don’t need to worry about them chipping or scratching as you use them.

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

A great Amazon Prime Day deal is one offering a top product – that you needed anyway – at a reasonable price. If you’re currently losing a significant portion of your dinner to a weathered “non-stick” pan, this Ninja deal ticks all three boxes. It sits atop our roundup of the best non-stick frying pans, and benefits from a chunky 33 per cent Prime Day discount.

Ninja staysharp 6-piece knife set: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Shopping for the best kitchen knife sets? Ninja’s staysharp knife block took the title of the best set with a sharpener, with it getting high praise from our tester. As well as five kitchen knives, this set also comes with a pair of scissors.

The integrated sharpener “means you’ll always have super-sharp knives with little effort”, according to our reviewer. Ninja says they should last you at least 10 years if you sharpen them regularly. I’ve had the set for just over two years, and with regular sharpening, they work just as well as the day she started using them.

Ninja blast portable blender: Was £49.99, now £38, Amazon.co.uk

This clever little blender is perfect for the gym or if you’re tight on storage space. Unlike a big kitchen blender, it does everything in one bottle, so you can mix a protein smoothie without having to transfer anything. It’s surprisingly powerful, too. It can’t match a full-size blender when blending tough ingredients like ice, but our tester found that a banana and berries protein smoothie “came out perfectly”.

Ninja woodfire grill xl bundle: Was £539.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

I’ve spotted a great deal on this outdoor grill and smoker. For the same price as the standalone grill (was £449.99, now £379, Amazon.co.uk), you can get a bundle that includes a two-probe thermometer, a rib rack, a cover, liners & and a cleaning brush. This remarkable grill is the rare electric barbecue that can rival full-size gas and charcoal models. Best of all, it has a smoker, so you can make delicious ribs and brisket.

Ninja foodi zerostick roasting tin: Was £24.99, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

Every household needs a good roasting tin – the perfect tool for making gorgeously crisp roast potatoes, seasoning your vegetables and even for cooking up tasty fruit pies. This heavy duty aluminiumised steel roasting tin is oven safe up to 260 degrees and engineered to prevent food from sticking.

Ninja slushi frozen drinks maker: Was £349.99, now £307, Amazon.co.uk

This 12 per cent discount doesn’t look huge, but it will save you £42.99 on one of Ninja’s most coveted appliances. In his test, IndyBest deputy editor Alex found it made some of the best drinks he’s ever tested, turning out perfect slushies, frappes, and frozen cocktails. One of his few criticisms was the high price, so any saving could be worth snapping up for a delicious way to beat the heatwave.

Ninja woodfire electric outdoor oven: Was £349.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get ready to impress your garden party guests this summer, with 20 per cent off Ninja’s woodfire electric outdoor oven for Prime Day. There are preset settings for different pizzas, including 'artisan', which our reviewer said had a “lovely charred taste and crispy crust”. You can also opt for a “moist and chewy” New York style or even a calzone.

Ninja two-in-one detect power blender pro: Was £135.88, now £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja blenders always perform well on test – the Ninja foodi power blender three-in-one (was £169.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk) tops our list of the best blenders. This model has both brains and brawn, automatically detecting the ingredients and portion size of your soon-to-be liquid then adjusting its speed, time and pulse accordingly to deliver the desired results. A look at its Amazon history tells us that the detect power blender pro’s lowest ever price was £101.40, so this is a solid deal.

Ninja thirsti water bottle and flask 530ml: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

While we’re yet to test this bottle, it certainly sounds impressive. Thanks to triple-vacuum insulation, Ninja claims it keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, hot for eight, and ice solid for up to two days. With the promise of a leak-proof lid and a five-year guarantee, it’s well worth snapping up while it’s on offer.

Ninja foodi max pro health grill: Was £299.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja’s foodi max pro grill can grill everything from steaks to veggie kebabs, plus you can use it to air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and more. When our reviewer tested the original foodi max grill, which has slightly fewer functions, they were “bowled over by its ease of use, speedy cooking and fantastic results”.

Amazon has slashed the price of the grill by 43 per cent, so now’s a good time to nab a discount.

Ninja foodi 3-in-1 hand blender: Was £129.99, now £84.55, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you want to blend smoothies or chop veg, this Ninja hand blender has a versatile range of attachments for different kitchen tasks. I love its whisk attachment for whipping cream, and I can’t fault its power and simple design that makes it easy to switch out the different components. It’s currently on a limited-time offer with 31 per cent off, so nab it while you can.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 possible pan: Was £129.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you don’t have the space to stack multiple saucepans and frying pans, the Ninja possible pan could be the solution. The brand claims that you can steam, simmer, roast, braise, bake, saute, sear, boil and fry with its multipurpose pan, saving you precious kitchen space.

IndyBest reviewer, Lois Borny, pitted the possible pan against its coveted non-stick rival, the Our Place always pan. Her favourite was Ninja's version, with its durability winning her over. “Given that the Ninja possible pan can handle metal utensils and high heat, it seems to be more equipped to deal with the bumps, scrapes and conditions that come with everyday cooking,” she said. It’s not the cheapest that it’s ever been, but with 42 per off, you’ll still get a decent discount.

Ninja prochef wireless digital meat thermometer: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

With barbecue season upon us, I’ve found the perfect accessory to take the guesswork out of perfecting your burgers, sausages and chicken. The Ninja wireless meat thermometer pairs with an app to tell you exactly when your food is ready. There’s 22 per cent off in the Prime Day sale and it’s the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Ninja max pro 6.2l air fryer: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a big £70 discount on one of Ninja’s newest air fryers, and it includes some silicone tongs to help you cook. The catch is that the deal is only available in the copper colourway, so it may not look great in every kitchen.

Ninja foodi three-in-one toaster grill and panini press: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

A three-figure fee for a toaster may raise some eyebrows, but this clever contraption validates its price tag. Not only does it occupy the number one spot in our guide to the best toasters, but it also serves the function of a grill and panini press. “If you love sourdough or other toasting bread, you’ll love how easily long slices fit into this toaster,” our tester Rachael writes. “It has seven settings, to ensure you get your preferred crispness, while the grill function is ideal for open-faced sandwiches and quick snacks.”

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Ninja deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

As The Independent’s consumer editor, I’ve covered sales events – Amazon Prime Day included – for years. Many of Ninja’s appliances have been reviewed by the IndyBest team and me, and it’s these approved models that I look out for when picking the best deals for you, to help guarantee you not only save money but also end up with a Ninja appliance you’ll love.

How to shop Ninja Prime Day deals

It’s worth remembering that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime subscribers only. If you’re not already signed up, an Amazon Prime membership costs either £8.99 per month or £95 if you choose to sign up for an annual subscription. Alternatively, if you haven’t been a member in the last 12 months or have yet to join Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the savings next month.

