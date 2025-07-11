Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale has been the biggest yet. Running from 8-11 July, this year’s event is the longest sale that Amazon has ever run.

Our team has been tracking all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals live, finding big discounts on everything from electric toothbrushes and mattresses to Apple tech and air fryers.

There have been some excellent deals, especially on Kindle ereaders and Ninja appliances. Perhaps the biggest steals have been the rare discounts at Apple, with the tech giant’s latest laptop, iPad, and the AirPods Pro 2 all crashing to their lowest-ever prices.

But there are just a few hours left to take advantage of the sale. Amazon Prime Day ends tonight at 11.59pm, Friday 11 July. However, I’ve covered lots of Prime Day events, and I’ve found the deals sometimes run a little longer. Here’s everything you need to know about the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Read more: The latest Amazon Prime Day deals live

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends in the UK at 11.59pm, Friday 11 July. Most deals will be switched off then, and you will no longer be able to access the discounted prices.

Depending on the item, a product ordered in the final minute of the sale should be delivered the very next day. Prime members get free same-day or overnight delivery for orders of more than £20. For less than £20, you need to pay a £1.99 fee.

That said, my years of covering Amazon Prime Day sales have taught me that some deals last for a few hours beyond this cutoff. While deals on expensive goods such as phones and laptops tend to vanish instantly, deals on appliances and household goods last a little while longer. I’ve seen some deals even last into the following week before being switched off.

Of course, there are no guarantees. If you spot a discount today, your best bet is to buy it straight away. Not only could that deal end at midnight tonight, but stock on some products is dwindling as we head into the final hours of the sale.

The best deals we’ve seen so far

We’ve been tracking the prices of these products for years, so we can tell the genuine deals from the duds, and this year has brought some great discounts. Some products have been at their lowest-ever price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 have equalled their best-ever price, last seen on Black Friday 2024. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, loved the noise cancellation in these headphones. In his review, he found that their “noise-cancelling is noticeably better than on the first-generation Pro earbuds”, eliminating the noise of a train and even the sound of his fingers typing out his review.

Maybelline sky high lash sensational mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

We’ve seen this mascara on sale for less, but this better-than-half-price discount is still a very good deal. Assistant eCommerce editor Sarah Jones swears by it; in her review, she found that her “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day”.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

One of our favourite tested streaming devices, the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K makes it easy to watch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more in incredibly sharp definition. Now £27.99, it’s only a few pounds off its cheapest ever price.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

These deals are only available for Amazon Prime members. If you want to save, you need to sign up for Amazon Prime.

A Prime membership usually costs £8.99 per month, but 18- to 22-year-olds can claim a 50 per cent discount.

If you haven’t joined Prime before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial while the sale is on, then cancel for free once you’ve bought your products.

There are more handpicked deals in our coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day sales