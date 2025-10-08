Amazon Fire TV sticks are at their lowest-ever price with these Prime Day deals

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

We’re in the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here), but there’s still time to shop discounts across tech, beauty, household appliances and more. Whilst most offers are exclusive to Prime members, non-members can still take advantage of the limited-time deals on Amazon’s own-brand tech, including Fire TV sticks, which are currently at their lowest-ever price.

The whole Fire TV stick range is included in the Prime Day sale, including the Fire TV stick HD, Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV stick 4K max. Here’s a breakdown of the discounts that are up for grabs:

50 per cent off the Fire TV stick HD (was £39.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk)

57 per cent off the Fire TV stick 4K (was £59.99, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk)

43 per cent off the Fire TV stick 4K max (was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Amazon recently unveiled a whole host of new own-brand devices, while simultaneously reducing prices across its existing range to record lows. This includes deals on popular products such as the Ring battery video doorbell (was £99.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), the Echo Show 5 (was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Kindle Colorsoft (was £269.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk).

We have everything you need to know about the Fire stick offer below. There’s only a matter of hours left until these deals end tonight, so now’s the time to nab yourself a bargain.

Amazon Fire stick TV HD Whether your TV doesn’t have smarts or the interface is a little slow and clunky, you can add or upgrade its capabilities cheaply with the Amazon Fire TV stick HD. The dongle and remote control let you access entertainment from all of the most popular streaming services – including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+ – as well as watch live TV, listen to music and control your smart home with voice commands. More affordable than Roku’s excellent streaming stick 4K (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk), this version of the Amazon Fire TV stick only outputs at 1080p rather than full 4K. If you want 4K, you have other good options, too. The 4K Fire TV stick is one of my favourite streaming devices, and that’s also at its lowest-ever price (£25.99, Amazon.co.uk). If you need more storage, you can save on the 4K max Fire TV stick, too (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk). However, this cheaper HD model is perfect if your TV is a little older or if your streaming subscription is only providing full HD video. £39 £19 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s biannual sales event for Prime members. It’s usually held once in the summer and again in October, to kick-start Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson, as well as offers on its bestselling own tech, including Kindle and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The next Prime Day event, known as Prime Big Deal Days, starts on Tuesday, 7 October. It’ll take place over two days before ending at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 8 October. The IndyBest team will be covering all the best deals throughout the event, so head to our Prime Day hub for all the latest details.

