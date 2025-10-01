Amazon’s new colour Kindle just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon’s second big Prime Day sale of the year – clunkily named Prime Big Deal Days – doesn’t kick off until 7 October, but the retail giant is already dropping some impressive early deals. If you’ve been eyeing up a new ereader, the Kindle Colorsoft is the star of the range and has just been slashed to its lowest-ever price.

Launched earlier this year, the Kindle Colorsoft signature edition upgrades Amazon’s popular ereader with a full-colour e-ink display. Yes, books are famously monochrome, but the Kindle Colorsoft is designed to make everything from graphic novels and magazines to children’s books and cookbooks pop with colour, all while retaining the glare-free, easy-on-the-eyes reading experience that makes ereaders such as the Kindle so special.

Amazon has knocked £70 off the usual RRP of £269.99, bringing down the price of the Kindle Colorsoft signature edition to just £199.99. We’re predicting more Kindle discounts when the Prime Big Deal Days sale starts next week, but you’re unlikely to see the colourful Kindle cheaper than this any time soon.

Kindle Colorsoft signature edition The Kindle Colorsoft’s custom-built display uses colour filters and a clever LED system to render images and text in soft, pastel-like hues, which is perfect for bringing graphic novels, magazines, or just your favourite book covers to life. As this is the signature edition, you also get a massive 32GB of storage, wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light, all packed into a premium, easy-to-hold design. If you've been waiting to upgrade your ereader, this is the one to get. £269 £199 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a biannual sale exclusively for Prime members. The main sale takes place in summer, followed by a second sale called Prime Big Deal Days in October. Expect discounts across top brands such as Eufy, Lenovo and Dyson, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling gadgets.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is returning on Tuesday 7 October and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw earlier this year, you’ll have just two days to shop the deals this October.

Find even more deals in our guide to the best early Prime Day discounts