Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is officially here. The annual shopping event officially kicked off today and runs until Friday, 11 July. There are deals on everything from coffee machines and mattresses to TVs and laptops, but the hidden gems are the discounts on power tools.

Whether you need tools for work or want to tackle your next home or garden project, the Prime Day sale has savings on some of our favourite tested power tools from brands like Ryobi, Bosch and Kärcher. Case in point: Worx’s cordless grass trimmer (was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk) comes IndyBest approved and has been reduced by 30 per cent. But there are also discounts on everything from pressure washers to power drills, sanders and saws.

To help you separate the weed from the chaff, our team of expert deal-hunters have rounded up the very best power tool deals to shop during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Best power tool deals to shop now

Worx WG163E cordless grass trimmer : Was £129.99, now £79.49, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £129.99, now £79.49, Amazon.co.uk Bosch cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, £79.98, Amazon.co.uk

Was £108.60, £79.98, Amazon.co.uk Flymo easilife go 250 mower: Was £679.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Was £679.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk Kärcher K2 pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Worx WG163E cordless grass trimmer: Was £129.99, now £79.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you're after a tool to tidy up overgrown greenery in your garden or outdoor space, we'd recommend taking a look at this deal on Worx’s cordless grass trimmer, as we featured a similar one in our round-up of the best grass trimmers. In that review, our tester noted its ability to deal with heavy grass and weeds, and define lawn edges. Now, this particular model has been reduced by 38 per cent for Prime Day. The gadget features a cutting head that can pivot more than 90 degrees for ease of use beneath outdoor furniture. Plus, it can be adjusted to suit the height of the user.

Bosch corded lawnmower EasyRotak 32-220: Was £113, now £86.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This lawnmower from Bosch is reduced by more than 20 per cent for Prime Day. Touted as energy efficient, powerful and lightweight, it has foldable handles that will make it easy to store when not in use. And, we already rate a very similar model from the brand’s rotak range as a great budget option – our reviewer noted its “ergonomic handle” and lightweight design that was “very easy to push around” – so it’s safe to say this is a deal to snag.

Worx WX696.9 sonicrafter cordless oscillating multi-tool: Was £79.99, now £52.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save a generous 34 per cent on Worx's cordless multi-tool this Prime Day. Designed to take on a wide range of DIY tasks, from cutting and sanding to polishing and sawing, it’s certainly versatile. It has a textured grip which should make it easier to control, and features speed control so as to suit the job at hand.

Black+Decker 500W electric hammer drill: Was £39.59, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Now better than half price, Black+Decker’s electric hammer drill is a steal this Prime Day. With a spindle lock for speedy accessory changes, it’s designed for use on masonry and concrete, and is lightweight and compact. The variable speed motor means you’ll be able to adjust it to the material you’re working with, too.

Bosch Professional 40 pieces drill set: Was £23.50, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Arguably, no DIY kit is complete without a drill set, and there’s a small but worthwhile saving to be snapped up on this 40-piece assortment. Sure to have you covered no matter the job in-hand, the modular system means bits can be swapped in and out without hassle. Plus, all of the bits are made from modified steel, touted as highly robust and able to use on a variety of materials, from hardwood to metal.

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner: Was £67.99, now £53.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

You can save 20 per cent on this wet and dry vacuum cleaner during the Prime Day event. While we haven’t tested this exact model, Kärcher is an IndyBest-approved brand that's landed a spot in more than one of our round-ups before (for instance, twice in our review of the best pressure washers), so you know it can be trusted. This multi-approach vacuum cleaner sounds like it means business, too – it boasts powerful suction power and a blow function to blast dirt off of surfaces, helping to make light work of your next clean up job.

Bosch high pressure washer 120: Was £109.99, now £92.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Bosch pressure washer has been reduced by a modest 15 per cent this Prime Day. While we haven't tested this exact model, a similar gadget from the same Aquatak range was chosen as the best budget buy in our round-up of the best pressure washers, where it was praised for being portable and “one of the quietest pressure washers” on test. Now, this similar 120 model is even cheaper and we'd expect it to perform well, with the jet washer providing 350l of water an hour at 100 bar pressure. Plus, you can use it with a range of accessories.

Flymo EasiCut 450 electric hedge trimmer: Was £69.99, now £51.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Forget spending ages snipping away at your greenery with a pair of garden shears, as you can upgrade to this discounted electric hedge trimmer, which is sliced by 25 per cent this Prime Day. It has a cutting width of 45cm and a 19mm blade gap, while it runs on a 450W motor. There are also safety features built-in for your peace of mind, which include a debris guard and a dual trigger start.

Bosch professional 12v system GSB 12v-15 cordless impact drill/driver: Was £108.60, now £79.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

If you're in the market for a cordless drill for small internal tasks, then this is the one for the job. “This drill performed well for all kinds of drilling applications but came into its own for overhead jobs, tight corners, and inside cupboards and drawers, with the LED making sure we had a well-lit working environment”, said our tester, Jon Axworthy in our review of the best cordless drills. Boasting “impressive power”, it also proved great for assembling flat packs. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, the drill has been reduced by just over 25 per cent.

Flymo easilife go 250 mower: Was £679.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our favourite budget robot lawn mower is now even cheaper at Amazon, with more than 25 per cent off. Our reviewer, Jon, said it “goes about its cutting job with tireless efficiency, mulching well and leaving a nice uniform cut behind it without any patching or scalping”. Robot mowers can be a pricey garden purchase, so this is a chance to make a big saving.

Kärcher K2 pressure washer: Was £149.99, now £93.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Whether you’re looking to smarten up your garden patio or strip the mud from your favourite mountain bike, a pressure washer is the best way to remove all that grime. Kärcher is a firm favourite of our testers, with several models featuring in our best pressure washers review. This K2 edition is ideal for bikes, garden tools, patios and garden furniture. It comes with access to the Karcher home and garden app, giving you a whole host of tips, tricks and instructions so that you can get the most out of your purchase. Now reduced to £93.99, it’s the lowest price of the past year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on 7 July and will run until Friday, 11 July.

For more Prime Day coverage, read our guide to the best laptop deals to shop now