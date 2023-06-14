10 best hedge trimmers: Cordless and electric models tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the warmer weather leaving us with one less excuse for avoiding garden chores, you may be thinking about giving your hedges a short back and sides. With power tools designed to take the pain out of pruning your garden, gone are the days of perching precariously on a ladder with only a pair of rusty shears to hand.

You’ll want to consider where the hedges are on your property, and how much hedge you have. If they’re quite a stretch from the house, best to go with a battery-powered trimmer, as you won’t end up getting into a tangle with extension chords. If you don’t have to stretch quite so far, you will probably get along just fine with a trimmer powered by the mains.

Either way, if you have a lot of hedge to contend with, you need a trimmer that’s good for continued use and fitted with a long blade that will get more done in one sweep. The blade is important for efficient working, so we were after machines that had enough distance between the working teeth (manufacturers call this the blade gap) so they didn’t jam or snag as we worked on hedges with varying branch thicknesses.

You also need a tool that’s well balanced and lightweight, as hedge trimming puts you in an unorthodox working position and can be very tiring on the arms if you’re not working with a tool that has good ergonomics.

Whichever trimmer you decide upon, just make sure that, before you start work, you check carefully for any nesting birds, as it’s illegal to damage or destroy these nests, and you’ll have to delay the job until the nest is abandoned. No nests? Then let us guide you through the maze of trimmers, to find the right one for you.

How we tested

We were looking for machines that cut precisely and cleanly to promote new, healthy growth once you’ve finished the job, and don’t leave the hedge looking like it’s been hacked. To do this, we used the available machines to tackle an early spring domestic workload, so we could fully assess the capability of each machine.

The best hedge trimmers for 2023 are: