The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Apple Watch series 10 reduced to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch by £100
At long last, Amazon Prime Day 2025 has finally arrived, and the online giant is busy slashing prices on everything from tech to beauty, including all of Apple’s gear. But while there are hefty discounts on AirPods and iPads, it’s this deal on the Apple Watch series 10 that’s really caught my attention.
Launched last September, Apple’s flagship smartwatch has been slashed by an enormous £104 for Prime Day. I’ve been tracking the price of the Apple Watch series 10 since it launched, and this is the wearable’s first-ever price cut, taking it down to almost £300 for the first time.
The sale is exclusive to Prime members and, unlike previous years, it’s lasting four days instead of two, so you’ve got plenty of time to shop. So far, I’ve spotted big savings on laptops, TVs, air fryers, vacuums and more, but if it’s the Apple Watch deal you’re here for, here’s what you need to know.
Read more: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers live
Apple Watch series 10, 46mm: Was £429, now £325, Amazon.co.uk
Apple’s latest and greatest Apple Watch series 10 smartwatch is the company’s best yet. Boasting an all-new design with a larger display, new health features, sleep apnoea detection and faster charging, it’s been slashed to just £325 for Amazon Prime Day.
Almost as large as the display on the Apple Watch Ultra, you can see and do more than on any Apple Watch that has come before it. “While at first glance it looks similar to the series 9, the bigger display, thinner profile and handsome new colours make the Series 10 a lot more appealing,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.
“The features that have defined the Apple Watch, from subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist and above all, great health features, are all at their best here,” he added.
Looking for more? Have a read of our round-up of the best Apple Prime Day deals