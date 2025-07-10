Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Amazon Prime Day sale is flying by, but don’t panic, the event will be running until 11 July, so you’ve still got time to grab a bargain. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, it’s one of the best times of the year to find a great deal on your next laptop.

It’s no mean feat filtering out genuinely impressive deals from the duds, though, which is where The Independent’s crack team of deal hunters and I come in. Throughout the sale, we’ve been checking (and re-checking) Amazon for the best deals, and we always try to track prices to ensure the best Prime Day laptop deals are as good as they first seem.

As The Independent’s tech writer, I’ve personally tried a lot of laptops, so I know which brands and, more specifically, which models are worth your money. So far, some of the deals to come onto my radar include a £100 saving on the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, one of the best laptops I’ve ever used (now £849, Amazon.co.uk), and a rare 15 per cent discount on the MacBook Air (now £849, Amazon.co.uk).

Whether your trusty old workhorse is finally giving up the ghost, or you’re a student looking for a new device ahead of the university term, Prime Day is your chance to save hundreds of pounds. Keep scrolling for the best laptop deals as they happen.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best laptop deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Amazon Prime Day and other online sales for years. As well as tracking laptop prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, I’ve spent all year testing and reviewing new and existing products to bring you recommendations on the laptops I think you’ll love. I’ve tried laptops designed for everyday use as well as machines designed for more intensive tasks like gaming and editing, so I’ll only recommend the laptop deals that I think are worth your investment.

The best laptop deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,249, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,249, now £999, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £499.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk Lenovo LOQ: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £799.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £899.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £237, Amazon.co.uk

Was £399.99, now £237, Amazon.co.uk MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £899, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Was £899, now £849, Amazon.co.uk HP Chromebook 14”: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk Acer Chromebook Plus 515: Was £499.99, now £337, Amazon.co.uk

Was £499.99, now £337, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Was £749, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

Apple MacBook Air (13in, M4): Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Deals on the very latest Apple tech are rare, making this £150 discount on the new M4 MacBook Air worth shouting about. For £849, you get Apple’s latest and most powerful M4 chip, phenomenal battery life and an iconic lightweight design – tech critic David Phelan called it “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” in his MacBook Air review.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,249, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best for battery life in IndyBest’s guide to top-rated laptops, this Dell device features the Snapdragon X Elite chip and a 13.4in screen. It’s practical and comfortable to use all day, but you only get two USB-C ports with this machine. The minimalist keyboard, haptic function row and invisible trackpad might split opinion, but you’re getting a striking piece of design at a discount with this deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Was £499.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

Now less than half price, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a fantastic deal for anyone after a reliable everyday laptop. It’s a great-value workhorse from a trusted brand, running on a decent Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM – that’s plenty of power for browsing, emails and streaming, all for an unbeatable price.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Was £949.99, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a huge £300 saving on one of the best laptops I’ve tested. The Asus Zenbook 14 boasts a stunning OLED screen that makes everything from movies to spreadsheets look incredible, packed into a slim, lightweight, and premium-feeling chassis. 16GB of RAM alongside a powerful Ryzen 7 chip gives it top performance too, whether you’re gaming or rendering video on the go.

Lenovo LOQ: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

A gateway into the world of portable PC gaming that won’t break the bank, the RTX 3050-powered Lenovo LOQ is now just £599.99 in the Prime Day sale. This affordable gaming laptop has enough graphical muscle to handle modern games, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to play the latest titles or tackle processor-intensive tasks.

HP Chromebook 14in: Was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

Perfect for students, kids, or anyone needing a simple, no-fuss laptop for browsing and writing, this HP Chromebook is a bargain at just £139.99. With a long battery life and Google’s straightforward web-based operating system, it’s a hassle-free and affordable alternative to more powerful laptops in the sale.

HP stream 14in: Was £229.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re in the market for an ultra-cheap Windows laptop, the HP Stream is a steal at just £119.99. It’s ideal for basic tasks like sending emails, working on documents, and watching videos, and this £100 discount makes it one of the best-value laptops you’ll find in the sale.

HP Envy x360 14in: Was £899.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

Grab a premium 2-in-1 laptop for less with this excellent deal on the HP Envy x360. Its clever hinge lets you flip the screen around to use it like a tablet, offering brilliant versatility at home, at the office or while on the move. With a quality build and powerful performance, it’s a do-it-all device with a hefty £270 Prime Day saving.

MSI modern 15 (F13MG-056UK): Was £449, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re after a new work laptop, the MSI modern 15 is down from £449 to just £299 in the Prime Day sale. Designed to boost productivity, it features a 13th gen Intel Core processor and Intel UHD graphics which are ideal for multitasking. Despite this budget-friendly price, you’re still getting premium features, such as a backlit keyboard, 180-degree lay-flat hinge, fast USB-C charging and more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (15in, Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): Was £2,149, now £1,610, Amazon.co.uk

If you've been eyeing up Microsoft’s powerful new Surface Laptop but balking at the top-end price, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for. This isn't the entry-level model – this is the full-fat, top-spec configuration packing a monstrous 32GB of RAM and a vast 1TB SSD. Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite processor, it’s an exceptional deal for professionals, creatives or anyone who needs a top-tier Windows machine that doesn’t compromise on power or portability.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: Was £499.99, now £337, Amazon.co.uk

A step up from standard Chromebooks, this ‘plus’ model from Acer packs more power for smoother multitasking and a more responsive experience. If you live in your web browser but need a bit of extra oomph, this is a superb, budget-friendly option with a significant discount of more than £150. You also get one year of Google One AI membership included, giving you access to perks like advanced Gemini features, extra Google Drive storage and more.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Was £699.99, now £469.99, Amazon.co.uk

Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a great and stylish-looking mid-range laptop for work or study. It packs a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and a generous 16in display into a slim and portable design and – this £220 price cut makes it an even more compelling choice.

MSI cyborg 15in FHD gaming laptop: Was £1,299, now £787 Amazon.co.uk

I dubbed the MSI Prestige 14 evo the best gaming laptop, and while it isn’t on sale this Prime Day, a discount on a gaming laptop from the same brand has just come onto my radar, and it’s worth taking a look. There’s 39 per cent off the MSI Cyborg 15in FHD gaming laptop, which is powered by the speedy Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, and features a futuristic design complete with a light-up keyboard, and a sharp 144Hz IPS-level display.

Asus Vivobook M1502YA: Was £499.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

A solid all-rounder for everyday computing, this 15.6in Asus Vivobook is now even better value in the Prime Day sale. Running on the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor and supported by 16GB of RAM, it's ideal for juggling demanding projects as well as daily tasks. The large screen is great for productivity or kicking back with a bit of Netflix.

Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a giant saving on the excellent Asus Vivobook S14, which is superb value at £459.99. The powerful but slim 14in laptop runs on the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor, giving it improved energy efficiency and an impressive 20-hour battery life, while the 16GB of RAM can comfortably handle multitasking the most demanding software.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £237, Amazon.co.uk

If you need a laptop for simple browser-based tasks, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. This Asus model has a 10-hour battery life and access to the Google One AI Premium plan – the most advanced version of the Gemini large language model.

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £899, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon reduced the price of this latest addition to the MacBook Air range back in May, and now, with another price slash, it’s at its lowest ever price at the online retailer. The laptop impressed The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, who called it “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” after putting it to the test.

Acer Aspire 5 A515-57: Was £699.99, now £450, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for a work-from-home laptop that delivers powerful performance, sharp graphics and versatility, the Acer Aspire 5 may be the one for you. What makes it a particularly great home office option is its ability to transfer data, charge and extend the screen across multiple monitors, all from one cable. There’s 36 per cent off in the Amazon Prime sale right now, saving you a huge £249.99.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Was £749, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £250 on Samsung’s Chromebook thanks to this Prime Day deal. It’s a great choice for those who need a laptop for simple tasks without too many bells and whistles. Gemini, Google’s AI personal assistant, is integrated into the machine, and it can help you to quickly summarise text, craft emails, create social media posts and more. Right now, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon.

Acer nitro V 16 gaming laptop: Was £999.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

For a laptop that can handle intensive tasks, from gaming to video rendering, you’ll want to see this deal on the Acer nitro laptop. Acer has built cooling fans into the laptop, so it shouldn’t overheat while you’re in the middle of a game. I’ve never seen it discounted at Amazon before, so now’s a good time to buy with more than 30 per cent off.

Apple MacBook pro M3: Was £1,899, now £1,699.97, Amazon.co.uk

Sure, it isn’t the very latest MacBook, but this is still a very good laptop. In my guide to the best laptops, I found that this model is “a masterpiece of design”, and that hasn’t changed just because there’s a slightly newer version. This powerful laptop is great for heavy-duty tasks like video editing.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 (360): Was £1,399, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

Half price this Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 features a display that’s said to be responsive, immersive and vibrant, making it a good choice for those looking to use a laptop for gaming and watching movies. It’s powered by the latest 13th gen Intel Core processor, so it should be speedy in use. What’s more, it can also be used as a tablet thanks to the touchscreen on which you can use the Samsung stylus, the S Pen.

HP Victus 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,199, now £819.99, Amazon.co.uk

Upgrade your gaming set-up for less with 32 per cent off this mid-range 15in laptop. With a 1080p and 144Hz display, it runs on an RTX 4050 paired with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. That’s plenty of performance to handle the latest releases, and while still expensive, it’s excellent value by laptop standards.

Dell inspiron 16 5640: Was £729, now £685, Amazon.co.uk

Save on the Dell inspiron 16 laptop, currently reduced to just £685. With a 16in FHD+ display, Intel core 7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and everyday productivity. Sleek, lightweight and packed with extras like a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and wifi 6, it’s a great all-rounder that won’t break the bank.

