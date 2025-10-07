Our favourite dehumidifier is on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

For anyone looking to invest is costly tech and appliances, it pays to wait until bargain-packed annual sales events roll around, as you can often save tens if not hundreds of pounds on premium products. With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale now in full swing, you can grab offers on everything from Apple tech to Kindles, Shark vacuums and much more.

Amazon’s autumn sale is running for two days (7-8 October) and, here at IndyBest, we’re keeping our eagle eyes peeled for discounts on items our reviewers have tried, tested and loved.

The seasonal sale also comes at the perfect time for anyone bracing themselves for the colder months ahead. Whether you’re looking to stock up on moisturiser thanks to bargain beauty deals or invest in a new heated airer to help cut down laundry drying times, the sale has you covered.

We’ve even spied a deal on Duux’s bora smart dehumidifer, which took the top spot in our roundup of the best dehumidifiers. If you’re looking to tackle damp, speed up laundry drying times (with minimal running costs) or reduce odours in your home, keep reading for all the details of the Duux model and this Amazon offer.

Duux bora smart dehumidifier, 20l When IndyBest reviewer Joanne Lewsley tested the slightly larger, 30l version of this dehumidifier, she was seriously impressed. “What really sets it apart is its smart functionality,” said Joanne. “The Duux app is intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features. It provides real-time air quality readings and enables you to control everything from fan speed to humidity settings, whether you're on the sofa or away from home.” Dehumidifiers work by drawing in moisture from the air, helping to reduce the likelihood of damp and mould in your home, but Joanne also loved this model’s built-in carbon filter, which helps “remove gases, smoke, and lingering household odours”. The model comes complete with a laundry drying mode, child lock and night setting. “Despite its powerful performance, the bora is impressively quiet,” said Joanne. “During my testing, it maintained a level between 30-36dB, making it one of the most bedroom-friendly dehumidifiers I’ve tried.” Overall, Joanne found this dehumidifier to be a “solid all-rounder that’s big on features and easy on the ears”. Right now, you can save more than 20 per cent on the price, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. £299 £235 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

