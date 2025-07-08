The iPhone 16e is £100 cheaper at Amazon right now for Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Day deals on the latest Apple tech are few and far between, so it’s surprising to see the recently launched iPhone 16e discounted by more than £100 in the annual sale. Apple's “budget” handset has just crashed to its lowest-ever price of £494.

The iPhone 16e was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, finally bridging the gap between Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE and its flagship devices. While its £599 launch price put it in a tricky spot against some impressive Android rivals, this Prime Day discount makes it one of the best-value iPhones on the market.

We loved it when we put it to the test, too. If you need a new phone for under £500, this is one of the best options out there.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals

Apple iPhone 16e: Was £599, now £494, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

For years, the iPhone SE has felt like a compromise, often using older iPhone designs and processors. The iPhone 16e changed that narrative, packing some of the best features of the flagship iPhone 16 into a more affordable package.

The most noticeable upgrade is the display. The 16e now sports a vibrant 6.1in OLED panel, a huge leap forward that delivers the deep blacks and rich contrast you’d expect from a more premium phone. Under the hood it’s a real powerhouse, running on the same zippy A18 chip found in the flagship iPhone 16.

IndyBest tech critic David Phelan was impressed in his iPhone 16e review. “You get an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution, the excellent face ID, ceramic Shield to protect the front of the phone, the latest processor, the all-new C1 modem, a bigger battery than in the iPhone 16, full access to Apple intelligence and more.

This Prime Day deal knocks the price below the £500 mark, elevating the iPhone 16e from a good phone to a fantastic bargain.

Find out the best Prime Day deals, plus the best deals on electric toothbrushes and laptops