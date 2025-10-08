The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Rare £100 saving on Dyson airwrap for Amazon Prime Day 2025
Don’t miss a rare saving on the beauty world’s most coveted hair tool
If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for a deal on the Dyson airwrap, you’ve still got a few hours left to take advantage of this discount in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The offer slices £100 off the price of the coveted hair tool, but with the sale due to end at midnight tonight (8 October), the deal won’t be sticking around for long.
Since Dyson debuted the supersonic in 2016, the brand has become a major force in the beauty world. But it’s the airwrap (we have rounded up the best alternatives here) that has truly stolen the spotlight, transforming hair styling by drying and shaping your strands simultaneously. Engineered for salon-quality results at home, it features a long barrel for effortless curls, a coanda smoothing dryer to tame flyaways, and a round volumising brush for that signature bouncy blow-dry.
This premium tool comes with a steep price tag, but Amazon’s October sale reduces the price of the latest Dyson airwrap i.d (reviewed here) by £100 – making now the perfect time to invest.
Beyond the best beauty discounts, Prime Big Deal Days is also offering major savings on tech, home appliances, mattresses, and more, with the IndyBest team hand-picking the best offers to help you shop smarter. If the airwrap is on your wishlist, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon's deal on the Dyson must-have hair tool this Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here).
Dyson airwrap i.d multi styler
Discounted in this rare deal, Dyson’s airwrap id styler boasts six attachments and a sleek faux leather case. Last year, the brand levelled up the technology of the airwrap by launching the i.d. version. Just like its predecessors, the new tool focuses on hair and scalp health but with the added benefit of app connectivity. Using Bluetooth, it removes all the guesswork from hair styling. Based on your hair type, length and skill level, the MyDyson app will guide you through the styling steps, with the hair tool adjusting heat and airflow according to your locks.
After testing the device for an in-depth review, beauty expert Elena Chabo praised the tool’s “speedy and effective” performance, describing how it took her hair from wet to voluminous and curly with ease.
By programming your hair profile on the MyDyson app (you will have to answer a series of questions, including details of your hair type, length and skill level), it’ll suggest a personalised styling routine for you. Plus, there are new attachments, including a conical barrel (the 30mm body tapers to a 20mm diameter tip) for more defined curls, a wave+curl diffuser and a blade concentrator attachment.
All in all, our tester found that the airwrap id excelled in its field and, with £100 off, now is a great time to snap one up for yourself for less.