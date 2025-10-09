Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days may be over for another year, but the savings haven’t completely vanished just yet. A number of top discounts are still live across tech, beauty, home and more – though the offers won’t stick around for long.

If you missed the two-day shopping event, fret not, as you can still snag some bargains post-Prime Day. I’ve spotted lingering deals on everything from beauty and household appliances to headphones and Amazon’s own devices.

To save you from sifting through thousands of expired deals, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals that are still live and genuinely worth your time. Many of these products have been tried and tested by IndyBest’s experts, so you can shop with confidence and know you’re buying something that will last. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen appliances, looking for some new tech, or stocking up on beauty must-haves, these deals have you covered.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals that are still live

Why you can trust IndyBest’s post-Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage

IndyBest’s shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered Amazon Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days and other major sales events – including Black Friday – for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from TVs, laptops and power tools to vacuums, air fryers and mattresses. Within our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event for Prime members. It’s usually held twice a year – once in the summer and again in October in the form of Prime Big Deal Days, which kick-starts Christmas shopping. The event features deals across top brands, from Apple to Dyson and many more, as well as offers on Amazon’s own bestselling tech, including Kindle ereaders and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale (also known as Prime Day) kicked off on Tuesday 7 October and ended on Wednesday 8 October. Unlike the four-day Prime sale we saw over the summer, you only had two days to shop the deals this October. The next Prime Day will likely take place in July next year.

