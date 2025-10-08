I’ve found the best AirPods 4 deal for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

You’ve got a few hours left to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and if you’ve got your eye on a new pair of headphones from Apple, now is your last chance to grab an exclusive member-discount at the online retailer.

With Apple releasing a new line-up of tech just last month, including the new AirPods Pro 3, it’s no surprise to see discounts on some of its earlier models. This includes Apple’s entry-level earbuds, the AirPods 4, which have been reduced by 11 per cent, bringing the price down to £149 from £169. While this might seem like a modest saving, Apple earbuds (we have reviewed the best pairs here) don’t often go on sale, so it’s still worth a look if you’ve had them on your wishlist.

You can also browse my round-up of the best Apple deals for Prime Day – check this out for the latest must-have offers from the tech giant, including money off the iPhone 16e, iPad, AirTags and more.

Follow live: Latest Amazon Prime Day offers