Back on our screens for a third season, Emily in Paris is full of love, lust and a whole lot of beautifully dressed drama. But designer gowns, standout singers and marketing mayhem aside, something special caught our eye within the opening scene of episode one.

Getting a glimpse into Emily’s morning routine, the marketing mogul gave the game away on what keeps the character’s skin so clear and smooth. While it may look like something out of a sci-fi film, many a beauty buff is sure to have spied the sell-out product within seconds.

Just as Emily’s wardrobe is full to the brim with fashionable finds we can only dream of, her skincare routine seems to be much the same, as the mystery product in question is actually the CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask, retailing for close to £300.

With claims that it reduces acne, pigmentation, blemishes and even fine lines and wrinkles, it’s quite the powerful beauty product.

Luckily, we’ve already reviewed the spenny skincare staple, including it in our best LED light mask guide. Keep reading this article for everything you need to know.

CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask: £279, Currentbody.com

(Netflix)

It’s no secret that we have a penchant for French skincare, with beauty brands such as La Roche-Posay and Bioderma being two huge fan favourites. So, it’s not surprising to see Emily taking yet another leaf out of the Parisians’ books, this time with her skincare routine.

Appearing on our screens wearing the CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask did make quite the statement, and it’s certainly no cheap beauty buy. After all, Emily is a person who prefers the finer things in life.

But the pricey product did impress our IndyBest tester, who named it the best LED mask for anti-ageing in our LED face mask guide.

“This silicone mask utilises red and near infrared light therapy to improve the appearance of fine lines, elasticity, skin texture and tone,” our reviewer explained. “Our favourite feature is the blackout safety goggles, like the ones worn on sunbeds or during laser treatments.

“When worn underneath the mask, the brightness of the red and infrared light wasn’t detectable at all, and it was pleasant to lie back and relax for the 10-minute treatment times,” they added. They concluded their review with: “Thanks to its flexible design, we felt it reached every corner and crevice of our face and, after two weeks of use, we found our skin looking brighter, more radiant and hormonal acne on our chin area was significantly calmer.”

So, with both Emily’s and our IndyBest seal of approval, it may be time to put this product to the test yourself. Bonne chance!

