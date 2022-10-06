Once a treatment exclusively reserved for use by professionals in clinics, LED therapy can now, thanks to advances in technology, be incorporated into your skincare routine for at-home use.
The benefits of this therapy are wide-reaching, promising to reduce redness, improve acne, fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also said to target hyperpigmentation and decrease downtime between treatments such as chemical peels.
So how do these face masks work? Much like the face masks we’ve become used to wearing as a result of the pandemic, these high tech devices sit directly on the skin and are held on through ear loops or arms. On the inside of the mask are tiny bulbs which emit different wavelengths of light energy with each colour boasting different benefits.
Red can stimulate collagen, blue is anti-inflammatory and can help regulate oil production to reduce acne. Yellow light reduces redness and works well on dry and sensitive skin types, while purple can reduce irritation and green can help decrease the appearance of pigmentation.
While LED treatments in clinics are undoubtedly more powerful and so results may be seen quicker, at-home masks are convenient and significantly cheaper than a course of treatments. Despite their many bold performance claims, we would add that LED masks are not an essential and are a luxury investment for those shopping with a bigger budget.
How we tested
To no surprise, LED masks don’t come cheap, and many cost upwards of £150. So, to narrow down the top eight, we spent almost two months reviewing LED masks from big-name brands such as Silk’n and No7. We closely examined each on the differences we saw in our skin, how easy they were to set up and get running, how long charging time took, value for money and practicality. Ahead are the eight which made the cut.
The best LED masks for 2022 are:
- Best overall LED mask – Sensse professional LED light therapy face mask: £129.99, Senssebeauty.com
- Best budget LED mask – Magnitone London get lit tri colour LED face mask: £75, Lookfantastic.com
- Best LED mask for fine lines – No7 laboratories age-defying LED mask: £149.95, Boots.com
- Best LED mask for beginners – Silk’n LED face mask 100: £150, Silkn.co.uk
- Best LED mask for reducing redness – MZ Skin light-therapy golden facial treatment device: £385, Net-a-porter.com
- Best red and near infra-red LED mask – Rio facelite beauty boosting LED mask: £349.99, Boots.com
- Best LED mask for anti-aging – CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask: £279, Currentbody.com
- Best brightening LED mask – Déesse pro LED phototherapy mask: £1,440, Cultbeauty.com
Sensse professional LED light therapy face mask
- Best: Overall
- Benefits: Tackles dryness, signs of ageing, inflammation, uneven skin tone, pigmentation, and blemishes
- Settings: Four
- Treatment: Up to 10 minutes per day
We loved using this mask, the velcro straps felt very secure and the 90 light bulbs were barely visible to us when we were wearing it – which was much more comfortable on our eyes than others we tried. It sits very close to the face and we felt that no inch of skin was left uncovered. While it’s over £100, we feel it is reasonably priced given that it offers four LED options; red, blue, yellow and purple.
To use, it requires the rechargeable handheld remote to be attached via the accompanying cable to the mask, but it arrives full of charge so you can start using it straight away. It also offers an auto or manual option so you can flick through the different options (labelled M1, M2, M3 and M4) with ease. The instruction booklet is helpfully worded too, recommending a four-week treatment programme and how often you should use it – once every three days to begin with, for no more than five minutes at a time.
It’s a great way to introduce LED into your skincare routine and we started to see a difference after two uses, particualy with the fine lines around our eyes.
Magnitone London get lit tri colour LED face mask
- Best: Budget buy
- Benefits: Targets imperfections, enlarged pores and fine lines to create a smoother, more radiant-looking visage
- Settings: Three
- Treatment: Can manually set timer, but automatically shuts off after 15 minutes
Coming in at under £100, this is the most affordable LED mask we’ve found. This is immediately clear upon opening the box as the mask is a thin sheet with a plastic strip across th eyebrow area with sunglass-like arms and a nose bridge – it looks very similar to a PPE face shield. Despite it looking obviously cheaper and feeling quite fragile, the arms meant it felt more securely on our face, even if the nose bridge was rather tight.
It’s a very simple setup however with an on/off button on its left side which immediately flicks on with a single touch, then pressing it repeatedly allows you to cycle through its three LED options; red, blue and yellow. It shuts off automatically after 15 minutes and doesn’t feel too bright or uncomfortable for the eyes.
If you’re on a budget this is a great option, but it’s not as slick as the other devices we tried. That said, within a week of regular use, we saw a brighter complexion with faded blemishes, especially after using the yellow option.
No7 laboratories age-defying LED mask
- Best: For fine lines
- Benefits: Reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, radiant & healthier looking complexion, evens skin tone and reduces the appearance of pigmentation and redness
- Settings: One
- Treatment: 10 minutes, five times a week
This silicone LED mask comes with two straps which hook through the loops on the side of the mask and velcro together at the back of your head, a rechargeable remote, charging cable and instructions. While initially, we would have liked to have seen proper silicone ear loops, the additional straps did a great job at keeping it in place when in use. In fact, it was one of the most comfortable masks we tried and it was fuss-free to sit up, lie down or walk around in while wearing it.
To operate, plug in one end of the cable to the port on the chin of the mask, the other into the remote. Press the on button on the remote then hold down the small button on the mask for three seconds and wait for it to illuminate. However, it only uses red LED, so specifically targets fine lines, dullness and skin texture.
Overall it’s easy to use, safe to use everyday for 10 minutes at a time and it will automatically shut off after that time. If fine lines are a concern, this is easy to get to grips with and very comfortable to wear. Our only gripe is it’s very bright and thus quite hard to do anything but remain still while wearing it, as opposed to passing the time by scrolling on your phone or reading a book.
Silk’n LED face mask 100
- Best: For beginners
- Benefits: educes fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin texture, reduces redness and soothes and softens the skin, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing
- Settings: Four
- Treatment: 10-15 minute sessions
This is one of the cheaper models on the market, but the best of the bunch. It’s easy to get to grips with and while it does need to be charged before you can use it, the battery life lasted us through more than four uses before running out of juice. It also helpfully has a charging indicator light so you’ll know when it’s ready to go.
While the ear loops are comfortable, you will need to use the four additional weighted velcro straps to ensure it’s securely fitted to your face, not just to allow the bulbs as much access to your skin as possible but to guarantee it won’t slip off your face mid-treatment. It’s operated via a remote control connected to the power cable – simply press the controls until you reach the desired bulb wavelength (red, blue, yellow or purple).
Each treatment lasts 10 minutes before it automatically shuts off, so you don’t need to set a timer yourself – particularly good if you’re forgetful. And there’s no sensation or discomfort when wearing it, we continued with our favourite Netflix show sitting up with no bother.
We used this for the first time following an in-clinic chemical peel and found it sped up healing, reduced sensitivity and improved dryness which can typically follow an exfoliating facial and found it left skin almost immediately calmer with less redness – especially when using the yellow option.
MZ Skin light-therapy golden facial treatment device
- Best: For reducing redness
- Benefits: Reduces inflammation and signs of ageing, clarifies blemish-prone skin, restores discolouration, reduces redness and minimises sensitivity
- Settings: Five
- Treatment: From 10-30 minutes for two to three times per week
This gold number is bulkier than it looks and does feel quite heavy to wear, despite an easily adjustable strap. It sits very close to the forehead but quite far away from the mouth so it doesn’t feel like your whole face is covered. We did however love the detailed remote control, which allows you to select a treatment time (up to 60 minutes), five energy levels – the higher they are, the brighter the light – and five different LED lights (red, blue, green, yellow and white). There’s no instructions booklet either, details of how to use it can be found on the back of the box, which does save bits of paper you’re always bound to lose.
Focused on brightening, balancing and clarifying skin, we did find it helps reduce rosacea-driven redness on our cheeks, especially after drinking wine, which is a trigger for our reviewer.
Rio facelite beauty boosting LED mask
- Best: Red and near infra-red mask
- Benefits: Revitalises dull, ageing skin, boosts collagen, improves skin firmness and reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Settings: One
- Treatment: 10 minutes for four or five times per week
This LED mask comes with a cloth bag, velcro strap, eye shields, a one-button remote control and four different interchangeable plug heads, for UK, EU, China and USA. We appreciated the extra features it came with, such as the silicone eye shields, which did improve how comfortable it sat on face and the simplicity of the remote that turns on with the press of a button and shuts off automatically after 10 minutes. However the velcro strap, while it ensured the mask didn’t budge while we were wearing it, wasn’t very comfortable and we wouldn’t rank its wearability as high as the other products we tried.
It provides red and near infra-red light which focuses on improving a lack of elasticity and plumping the skin with a collagen stimulating effect. It’s recommended usage is three to five days a week for a minimum of four weeks. For the cost, we would have liked to have seen more LED options available, but it’s much more portable and easy to store when not in use than its competitors. If you’re used to pricier in-clinic treatments, this is a much more cost-effective option.
CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask
- Best: For anti-ageing
- Benefits: Reduces wrinkles and fine lines,
- Settings: Two
- Treatment: 10 minutes for three to five weeks
This silicone mask utilises red and near infra-red light therapy to improve the appearance of fine lines, elasticity, skin texture and tone. Like some of the other masks we tried, it comes with a velcro strap, handheld charger with a on/off button, a storage bag and a charging cable.
While the velcro strap seems small, it actually did a great job of providing a snug fit, and it felt very secure and comfortable through use. But our favourite feature is the blackout safety goggles, like the ones worn on sunbeds or during laser treatments. When worn underneath the mask, the brightness of the red and infra-red light wasn’t detectable at all, and it was pleasant to lie back and relax for the 10-minute treatment times.
Thanks to its flexible design, we felt it reached every corner and crevice of our face and after two weeks of use, we found our skin looking brighter, more radiant and hormonal acne on our reviewer’s chin area was significantly calmer.
Déesse pro LED phototherapy mask
- Best: Brightening led mask
- Benefits: Anti-ageing, purifying, brightening, post procedure and calming
- Settings: Six
- Treatment: About 10 minutes per use
This is an extremely high-tech bit of kit and by far the most expensive. It allows you to switch between red, blue, green and near infrared via six treatment modes which claim to, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, boost collagen, brighten, accelerate healing post-procedure, target inflammation and purify blemishes – it’s a lengthy list.
It’s immediately clear that much more thought has been put into the design. Despite its initial bulky appearance, it’s very lightweight and comfortable to wear. The remote pack is easy to navigate, with multiple options for timers which is ideal if you want to customise your treatments. The foam headstrap feels soft and secure, and the smooth clear cover over the bulbs is a much nicer user experience.
This is of course a luxury product and not essential, but if you have a bigger budget and are willing to splurge, it’s easy to use, takes seconds to set up and is extremely comfortable. After a week we saw a brighter, glowier complexion and a reduction in redness.
The verdict: LED face masks
In our testing period, our biggest takeaway was how price wasn’t an indicator of performance for LED masks, with those at the lower end of the market being more comfortable and easy to use. Given these masks need to be worn for 10 minutes at a time, how snug the fit was is a major deciding factor.
Our top pick is the Sensse professional LED light therapy face mask, which provided four different LED lights to tackle a wide range of issues, gave speedy improvements on our fine lines and is one of the more reasonably priced devices.
