Once a treatment exclusively reserved for use by professionals in clinics, LED therapy can now, thanks to advances in technology, be incorporated into your skincare routine for at-home use.

The benefits of this therapy are wide-reaching, promising to reduce redness, improve acne, fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also said to target hyperpigmentation and decrease downtime between treatments such as chemical peels.

So how do these face masks work? Much like the face masks we’ve become used to wearing as a result of the pandemic, these high tech devices sit directly on the skin and are held on through ear loops or arms. On the inside of the mask are tiny bulbs which emit different wavelengths of light energy with each colour boasting different benefits.

Red can stimulate collagen, blue is anti-inflammatory and can help regulate oil production to reduce acne. Yellow light reduces redness and works well on dry and sensitive skin types, while purple can reduce irritation and green can help decrease the appearance of pigmentation.

While LED treatments in clinics are undoubtedly more powerful and so results may be seen quicker, at-home masks are convenient and significantly cheaper than a course of treatments. Despite their many bold performance claims, we would add that LED masks are not an essential and are a luxury investment for those shopping with a bigger budget.

How we tested

To no surprise, LED masks don’t come cheap, and many cost upwards of £150. So, to narrow down the top eight, we spent almost two months reviewing LED masks from big-name brands such as Silk’n and No7. We closely examined each on the differences we saw in our skin, how easy they were to set up and get running, how long charging time took, value for money and practicality. Ahead are the eight which made the cut.

The best LED masks for 2022 are: