When it comes to TikTok, Hailey Bieber commands huge influence. Whether it’s her minimal make-up routine, sharing her new skincare brand, Rhode, with followers, or her favourite products, whatever she recommends will fly off shelves.

In her most recent video, she revealed a step-by-step guide to how she preps her skin prior to getting make-up done. This is nothing new of course, preparation is key to ensuring your make-up applies smoother and lasts longer.

However, as she detailed the products she loves, including a dewy serum from her own brand and a moistuising fluid, Bieber explained her final step is appling a richer, heavier cream to areas of dryness.

The specific cream she used is Weleda Skin Food, a budget-friendly moisturiser that’s a cult favourite among makeup artists for its instensly moisturising properties that sits well beneath make-up.

Costing less than £15, it’s not only a bargain, but IndyBest approved too. It earned the title of best skincare staple it our guide to the best natural moisturisers for your face. But in case you missed it, here’s the lowdown on the rich, hydrating cream that we can confirm is well worth adding to your basket.

Read more:

Weleda skin food, 75ml: £13.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

The formula is rich in organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, making it a soothing treat when you’re skin is feeling parched.

Our reviewer loved how easy it was to apply and how their skin “just drank it up.” They also revealed its has a long list of natural acreditations. “One of the pioneers of natural and organic skin and body care, all of Weleda’s personal care products are certified natural by Natrue and are free of synthetic preservatives, mineral oils and genetically modified organisms.” They said.

Bieber is, of course, correct – this is a great moisturiser for dry skin. However, its thicker consistency won’t be as effective on oily skin. That said, Weleda have a skin food light version (£13.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk) for exactly that reason and though it’s formulated with a lightweight texture, it’s no less hydrating.

Still, if it’s good enough for a literal supermodel, then it’s certainly good enough for us.

