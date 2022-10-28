Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Hailey Bieber just revealed her most loved moisturiser – and it’s an IndyBest favourite

The model loves using this rich, hydrating cream to prep skin before make-up

Louise Whitbread
Friday 28 October 2022 16:01
<p>Designed with dry skin in mind, it contains soothing organic sunflower oil, camomile and more</p>

Designed with dry skin in mind, it contains soothing organic sunflower oil, camomile and more

(Getty/The Independent)

When it comes to TikTok, Hailey Bieber commands huge influence. Whether it’s her minimal make-up routine, sharing her new skincare brand, Rhode, with followers, or her favourite products, whatever she recommends will fly off shelves.

In her most recent video, she revealed a step-by-step guide to how she preps her skin prior to getting make-up done. This is nothing new of course, preparation is key to ensuring your make-up applies smoother and lasts longer.

However, as she detailed the products she loves, including a dewy serum from her own brand and a moistuising fluid, Bieber explained her final step is appling a richer, heavier cream to areas of dryness.

The specific cream she used is Weleda Skin Food, a budget-friendly moisturiser that’s a cult favourite among makeup artists for its instensly moisturising properties that sits well beneath make-up.

Costing less than £15, it’s not only a bargain, but IndyBest approved too. It earned the title of best skincare staple it our guide to the best natural moisturisers for your face. But in case you missed it, here’s the lowdown on the rich, hydrating cream that we can confirm is well worth adding to your basket.

Read more:

Weleda skin food, 75ml: £13.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

The formula is rich in organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, making it a soothing treat when you’re skin is feeling parched.

Our reviewer loved how easy it was to apply and how their skin “just drank it up.” They also revealed its has a long list of natural acreditations. “One of the pioneers of natural and organic skin and body care, all of Weleda’s personal care products are certified natural by Natrue and are free of synthetic preservatives, mineral oils and genetically modified organisms.” They said.

Bieber is, of course, correct – this is a great moisturiser for dry skin. However, its thicker consistency won’t be as effective on oily skin. That said, Weleda have a skin food light version (£13.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk) for exactly that reason and though it’s formulated with a lightweight texture, it’s no less hydrating.

Still, if it’s good enough for a literal supermodel, then it’s certainly good enough for us.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and make-up buys, try the links below:

Skin feeling dry? Read our guide to the best body moisturisers that nourish, hydrate and soothe skin

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in