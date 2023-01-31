Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are two of the most well-known television presenters – most notably for their weekday show This Morning. While, of course, people tune in for the daily news and gossip, there’s also another thing that keeps audiences gripped: Holly’s outfits.

Proving her sartorial status time and again, the presenter has earned herself a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle, and for good reason too. She frequently opts for affordable yet stylish finds – last week, for example, her leather skirt and red jumper were entirely from the high street, and proved a serious hit.

For today’s show, though, which will see a performance from the cast of the Dirty Dancing musical, the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman, have chosen a navy mini dress from a slightly more high-end label. Luxury brand Me+Em is known for its gorgeous selection of designs – and is certainly one to bookmark.

If you’re anything like us, and are eager to recreate the look, read on for where you can find the outfit Holly’s wearing for today’s This Morning show.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a mini dress from Me+Em, a brand she’s gravitated towards in the past.

Me+Em flower print, short fit-and-flare dress: £275, Meandem.com

For today, Holly Willoughby has opted for a fit-and-flare design – a silhouette she frequently gravitates towards. The pretty mini dress features cream flowers against a navy colourway and offers a lovely take on the classic polka-dot print. It also features pussy-bow detailing – another design feature the presenter loves.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£23.20, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

