Holly Willoughby’s outfit is entirely from the high street today

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aside from covering hot topics on the This Morning sofa with her co-presenter Philip Schofield, Holly Willoughby is also known for her daily outfits – so much so, she’s earned a legion of fans on her hashtag #hwstyle.

Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts, too – frequently opting for affordable high-street favourites, including Zara, Warehouse, Oasis, Karen Millen, La Redoute and Nobody’s Child, to name just a few.

As for this week’s outfits, yesterday’s was an LK Bennett cream shirt dress and was certainly a more spring-appropriate look. But for today’s show, which will see Mark Wright, Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, among others, on the sofa, Willoughby and her stylist have chosen a chic winter ensemble.

Styling a leather mini skirt from Warehouse with a bright red jumper (complete with pom-poms forming heart shapes) from Boden, the outfit is certainly one we’ll be copying in the future. If you too want to recreate the look, here’s where to buy both items.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is entirely from the high street and consists of a leather mini skirt from Warehouse and a red knitted top from Boden, a brand she’s worn countless times in the past.

Warehouse real leather mini flippy skirt: £95.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

Leather has been huge in the fashion world this season, and Holly’s clearly proving her sartorial flair by wearing this mini skirt from Warehouse. Owing to the fact it’s real leather, it’s more expensive than the faux alternatives out there, so if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, we think this design at Asos is fairly similar (£36, Asos.com).

Buy now

Boden fluffy Valentine top: £80, Boden.co.uk

(Boden)

Adding a fun pop of colour to her outfit, Holly’s red jumper is a firm favourite. The top features pom-poms forming heart shapes and puffed sleeves, making it a playful addition to any look. It’s fair to say we’re obsessed.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£23.20, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below: