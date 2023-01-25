Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holly Willoughby’s outfits on This Morning have earned her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle, and for good reason.

This week, the presenter has proved her sartorial status once again and introduced us to some of our new favourite winter get-ups, including a denim dress from sustainable brand Albaray and a leather skirt by Jigsaw.

For today’s show, the presenter and her stylist Dannii Whiteman have chosen a chic midi dress from LK Bennett, a label that is also loved by Kate Middleton.

By the look of things, Willoughby is dressing for the weather she wishes we were having in the UK right now. She’s paired the midi with her signature coordinating heels.

If you want to recreate her look, we’ve found the exact one she’s worn, as well as some more affordable alternatives. Thank us later.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a midi dress from LK Bennett, a brand she’s worn countless times in the past.

LK Bennett Kate tan key print silk shirt dress: £429, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

Opting for a spring-appropriate ensemble, Holly is clearly dressing for the weather she wishes we had today. The silk shirt dress features a cream key print, and a contrast pointed collar with a pearl button and matching cuffs. The A-line silhouette works to accentuate the waist – and it’s a cut Willougby frequently reaches for.

Buy now

Bennetton midi shirt dress with belt: £44.95, Benetton.com

(Benetton)

Owing to the £400 price tag of Holly’s dress, we, of course, found an affordable alternative. This design from Benetton has a similar silhouette to the LK Bennett style and will be perfect for the upcoming warmer weather (yes, we’re manifesting).

Buy now

Phase Eight Tilda geometric print belted shirt dress: £49.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Another high-street alternative that is just as chic as Holly’s dress, this Phase Eight number features a geometric print and pearl detailing on the neck collar.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£23.20, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below: