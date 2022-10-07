Sephora is launching in the UK

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Beauty fans rejoice – Sephora has announced it is launching in the UK.

The popular skincare and cosmetics retailer’s return to the UK will come in the form of an online store and a physical location opening in spring 2023.

Sephora, which already has stores in 35 countries across the world, previously launched in the UK in 2000 with nine stores.

However, by 2005 it had left the market. At the time, it was reported the exit was due to soaring rent hikes.

The relaunch comes after Sephora acquired online retailer Feelunique last year. Customers in the UK will be able to make Sephora purchases online from 17 October, when Feelunique will become Sephora.co.uk.

The retailer is known for selling a wide range of beauty products from both high-end and affordable brands, as well as its own namesake brand, Sephora.

The online launch will be followed by the opening of the first store in London in 2023, but an opening date and exact location is yet to be confirmed.

Chris de Lapuente, chairman and CEO at Sephora, commented: “At Sephora, we innovate every day to build the most loved beauty community. We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK, responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience.

A Sephora store will open in spring 2023 (Sephora)

“UK customers will be encouraged to explore and discover the best versions of themselves as we support them in their beauty journey with a fantastic curation of time-tested classics and new indie brands.

“We will offer British consumers a pioneering selection of beauty that is best in class for innovation, diversity and inclusion.

“The UK is home to a dynamic beauty and wellbeing market that Sephora will aim to surprise and delight through our trademark know-how and creativity. Our passionate team cannot wait to serve and inspire UK customers under the Sephora brand.”

Popular brands sold at Sephora in the US include Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, Glow Recipe, Milk Makeup and Make Up For Ever.