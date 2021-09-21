It may feel like 2021 has passed in a flash, but the Christmas countdown is officially on.

After last year’s disrupted celebrations, we’re all about making this year’s festivities the best they can be, whether that’s by spending plenty of time with loved ones or giving ourselves some attention.

Traditionally, it’s a time for reflection and celebration, as well as spreading cheer. But the latter seems all the more pertinent considering the happenings of the past year and a half.

So we thought we’d go the whole hog and compile a Christmas gift guide full of covetable presents that also give back to charitable causes.

From brands donating to food banks to those giving to environmental charities, when you’re making your list (and checking it twice), be sure to select from our round-up of feel-good gifts.

How we tested

To make this list, we looked to some of our all-time favourite brands that are on a mission to do good. But we also made some new discoveries along the way, finding companies that are committed to supporting social and environmental causes.

We wanted our round-up to cover a broad range of tastes and ages, so as to provide you with a whole host of ideas. Without further ado, these are the best gifts that will give back this Christmas.

The best charity Christmas gifts in 2021 are:

Best overall – Aromatherapy Associates inner strength bath and shower oil: £49, Aromatherapyassociates.com

– Aromatherapy Associates inner strength bath and shower oil: £49, Aromatherapyassociates.com Best affordable jewellery gift – Posh Totty Designs share a hug ring: £27, Poshtottydesigns.com

– Posh Totty Designs share a hug ring: £27, Poshtottydesigns.com Best for beer lovers – Brewgooder mixed pack: £20, Brewgooder.com

– Brewgooder mixed pack: £20, Brewgooder.com Best print – Frankie Rosello hun print: £13, Etsy.com

– Frankie Rosello hun print: £13, Etsy.com Best coffee subscription – Rave Coffee subscription: From £23.85, Ravecoffee.co.uk

– Rave Coffee subscription: From £23.85, Ravecoffee.co.uk Best beauty gift – Mac Cosmetics viva glam lipstick: £17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk

– Mac Cosmetics viva glam lipstick: £17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk Best last-minute flowers – Bloom & Wild florist’s pick: £28, Bloomandwild.com

– Bloom & Wild florist’s pick: £28, Bloomandwild.com Best for the house proud – The Tartan Blanket Co. lambswool knee blanket: £65, Tartanblanketco.com

– The Tartan Blanket Co. lambswool knee blanket: £65, Tartanblanketco.com Best charity T-shirt – War Child Bella Freud peace and love tee: £25, Wearitforwarchild.com

– War Child Bella Freud peace and love tee: £25, Wearitforwarchild.com Best candle – L’Occitane solidarity candle: £8, Loccitane.com

– L’Occitane solidarity candle: £8, Loccitane.com Best charity gift for children – Their Nibs classic kids pyjama set, navy lion moon print: £20, Theirnibs.com

– Their Nibs classic kids pyjama set, navy lion moon print: £20, Theirnibs.com Best for home cooks – Our Place always pan: £125, Fromourplace.co.uk

– Our Place always pan: £125, Fromourplace.co.uk Best direct donation – Choose Love basic wash bag: £15, Choose.love

– Choose Love basic wash bag: £15, Choose.love Best washbag – Vida Vida leather wash bag: £40, Vidavida.co.uk

