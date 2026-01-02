We know what helps to support a healthy lifestyle: work out, eat well and get plenty of sleep. Adding in supplements is a great way to improve how we feel day-to-day – and the offerings from Nu U Nutrition make it even easier.

With the new year here, it couldn’t be a better time to focus on your health, whether that’s looking at improved digestion, an immune system boost or help with fatigue. Born out of a desire to create a lasting difference to the health of its customers, Nu U Nutrition solely focuses on high-quality ingredients and is manufactured in the UK at only the most advanced facilities. From gut-boosting probiotics and mega-strength Omega 3 to powdered greens and organic ashwagandha, every product offers a valuable and effective addition to your daily diet.

It couldn’t be easier to stay on track with your 2026 wellness routine, thanks to the brand’s new Essentials range of supplements. Conveniently packaged in letterbox-friendly pouches to be delivered to your door whenever you need them, the six-month supply makes supporting your daily health a breeze.

A little vit of help

When you want to feel supported with your health goals for 2026, prepare your body’s defences and empower your performance with the Nu U Essentials Multivitamin & Minerals. This everyday wellness hero is brimming with vital ingredients, including zinc, iron and vitamin D to synergistically support the immune system – promoting bone health, boosting energy levels and helping to keep you fighting fit.

Discover go-to supplement magnesium

If taking control of your stress levels is a must this year, don’t underestimate the power of the Nu U Essentials Magnesium Glycinate three-in-one. This go-to supplement contributes to normal muscle function and can help with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue*.

Pick up the pace

Feeling a little sluggish in the morning? You could be a little low in iron, which helps the body release natural energy and supports a healthy immune system. Each capsule of the Nu U Essentials Iron Complex provides a 14mg dose of iron in the form of ferrous fumarate as well as vitamins C, B12 and folic acid to boost absorption, promote the normal function of red blood cells and help fight fatigue throughout the day*. The vegan-friendly formula is perfect for helping to boost energy levels, enhancing immune support and maintaining general health.

A B12 boost

The Nu U Essentials Vitamin B12 helps to support numerous bodily functions. Unfortunately B12 is also one of the most prevalent vitamin deficiencies, which is why regular supplementation can really help. The Nu U Essentials Vitamin B12 contains 1000mcg of the most bioavailable form to allow for rapid absorption in an easy-to-swallow 9mm capsule – great for those who find larger tablets a challenge to consume.

*Claims as substantiated by the European Food Safety Authority.