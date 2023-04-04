Jump to content

11 best high-street wedding dresses that are as chic as they are affordable

You don’t have to spend thousands on the perfect wedding dress

Alice Barraclough
Tuesday 04 April 2023 15:52
<p>With prices starting at £85, there’s a showstopping gown for every kind of nuptual here </p>

With prices starting at £85, there's a showstopping gown for every kind of nuptual here

Choosing what to wear on your wedding day is one of the biggest decisions a bride-to-be has to make. Whether you’ve dreamed of wearing a traditional ball gown since you were a little girl, or you’d prefer to walk down the aisle in something figure-hugging and modern, choosing the “perfect” wedding dress can feel overwhelming.

This is especially true when you’re battling between other people’s opinions (yes, we’re looking at you, Mother-of-the-bride) and navigating all the different styles, fabrics and designers to choose from.

There are two main routes you can go down when it comes to picking “the one”; made-to-measure wedding dresses or off-the-rack wedding dresses. Which avenue you choose is usually dictated by time and money.

For made-to-measure wedding dresses, which are custom-made to fit the individual bride’s measurements, you tend to need between nine to 12 months to try on different styles, request alterations and ship the custom-made dresses. These dresses, which are specifically made for the bride, can cost anything between £1,500 to £10,000 (or more).

If time is short and you’re getting married in less than eight months’ time – or your budget is significantly lower – then off-the-rack high-street wedding dresses are a great option. Available in standard sizing and with prices starting from about £85, loads of amazing high-street brands now have bridal collections with chic, modern wedding dresses.

How we tested

From modern and minimal to romantic and boho, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable off-the-rail wedding dresses for brides who want to shop on the high street. Considering the quality, fit and wearability, these dresses are markedly cheaper than anything made-to-measure you’ll find in a boutique wedding dress shop – and suitable for all types of weddings, from low-key registry office nuptials to grander stately home affairs (and everything in between).

Best high-street wedding dresses:

  • Best ‘second look’ wedding dress – Rixo Steph ivory sequin dress: £495, Rixolondon.com
  • Best for a wedding abroad – Whistles Eileen silk wedding dress: £599, Whistles.com
  • Best for the most affordable wedding dress – Nobody’s Child satin bridesmaids erin midaxi dress: £85, Nobodyschild.com
  • Best for the modern bride – Ghost Phoebe crepe wedding dress: £395, Johnlewis.com

Rixo Steph ivory sequin dress

  • Best: “Second look" wedding dress
  • Sizes: UK6 – 24
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Sequin v-neck dress

Everything about this Rixo dress is fun – the all-over sequins, the cut-out back, the gorgeous velvet bow tie. Combining vintage glamour with modern elegance, we think this would be the perfect dress for brides looking to change into a second dress for the evening part of their wedding day celebrations. Easy to move and dance in (thanks to its midi length), the sequin embellishment would catch the lights on the dancefloor perfectly. It’s also super flattering, with a slightly nipped-in waist – a show-stopping piece for brides wanting to turn heads.

Continue reading...

Ghost Liliana backless wedding dress

  • Best: For an at-home garden wedding
  • Sizes: UK6-16
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Cut on the bias with cut out back

Now you might associate Ghost with bridesmaid’s dresses, but did you know the brand has its very own bridal range? Offering everything from white power suits to simple midi dresses, we particularly liked the Liliana dress which features an elegant v-shape neckline, pretty frills and bohemian ruffles. The highlight of the dress is the cut-out back design, with a pussy-bow neck fastening and buttons. Made from a satin-back crepe that flatters and falls beautifully, this simple and timeless design feels perfect for anyone looking for a romantic dress that will never go out of style. We think it’s ideal for brides hosting at-home weddings in their family gardens.

Continue reading...

Whistles tie back bridal jumpsuit

  • Best: For a registry office wedding
  • Sizes: UK4-20
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Jumpsuit with tie back

Okay, so this technically isn’t a dress, but nothing quite says bridal chic like an all-in-one jumpsuit – and this Ivory jumpsuit from Whistles is our absolute favourite modern alternative to a traditional wedding dress. Featuring a flattering high round neckline and a tailored fit that falls into wide-leg pants, we love the tie-back detail here, which adds a touch of femininity to such a sleek look. Made from polyester, we found this super easy to steam and the simplicity of the design makes it versatile and easy to accessorise with a whacky pair of heels or jewellery. A chic and contemporary choice for the modern bride – this is currently sitting in our online basket patiently waiting for our own registry office ceremony.

Continue reading...

Whistles Eileen silk wedding dress

  • Best: For a wedding abroad
  • Sizes: UK4-20
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Fitted silhouette with high square neck

Also from Whistles, this silk wedding dress is a stunning choice for a destination wedding. The lightweight silk fabric is perfect for warmer temperatures, and the simple yet elegant design makes it ideal for beach or garden shots. Featuring a high square neckline and silk patchwork details, we loved the delicate spaghetti straps that crisscross at the back, and the low back with cowl back detailing. Made from silk, it feels lovely against the skin, and it’s super easy to pack in a suitcase as it also steams like a dream (so it’s a practical choice for brides who are travelling abroad).

Continue reading...

Reformation butterfly dress

  • Best: For day two celebrations
  • Sizes: UK4-16
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Off the shoulder

For some couples, a wedding isn’t limited to just one day of celebrations, oh no. For couples going all out, there are welcome drinks and rehearsal dinners the day before, and pool parties or BBQs the day after – which means you don’t just need one wedding dress, but multiple white occasion dresses. This butterfly dress from Reformation has a bit of a Spanish vibe to it, thanks to its off-the-shoulder ruffle sleeves and ruffle sleeves, which add a playful yet feminine touch. The flowing skirt falls to a midi length, making it appropriate for daytime events, or cocktail hour. Pair with white Birkenstocks for day two of an abroad wedding or strappy heels for a rehearsal dinner. A great investment piece.

Continue reading...

Nobody’s Child bridesmaid rue midaxi dress

  • Best: Wedding dress to wear again
  • Sizes: UK4-18
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: A-line with rush body and spaghetti straps

Don’t let the word “bridesmaid” here fool you into thinking this dress isn’t also perfect for brides. Featuring a midi-length skirt and pretty ruffle detailing, this feminine silhouette is ideal for wearing at a registry office service, on your hen do or even taking on your honeymoon. In fact, you could even get away with wearing this to a Christening, at a garden party or – as it’s made from linen – on holiday abroad. A sustainable and practical choice that will see you through all wedding-related celebrations. A big thumbs up from us.

Continue reading...

Rixo Jodie ivory dress

  • Best: For a Town Hall wedding
  • Sizes: UK6-20
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Silk midi-dress with buttoned waist

This may be the most expensive high-street wedding dress on our list, but we felt fab wearing Rixo’s Jodie dress. For a town hall or registry office wedding, it’s best to opt for a more understated and elegant outfit. And this silk midi-dress has both those things in swathes. Featuring blouson sleeves, a buttoned waist panel and a bias-cut skirt that flatters the figure, a smart v-shaped neckline collar and cuffed sleeves, it really is a simple and timeless design – practically guaranteed to never go out of style. And, the fact that it can be dressed up or down makes it a practical choice for other special occasions, too.

Continue reading...

Monsoon Celina embellished bridal maxi dress ivory

  • Best: For a church wedding
  • Sizes: UK6-24
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: A-line

We felt like the real-life version of Elizabeth Bennet going to the Netherfield Ball in this white bridal dress. A lovely option for a church wedding, this maxi-length Monsoon dress has an A-line silhouette which creates a romantic and feminine look, and some seriously intricate beaded embellishments. The sheer sleeves and high neckline mean it’s conservative without feeling boring. And for £450, we thought this was a bargain if you’re looking for something that feels a little more traditional but on a high-street budget. Just pair it with a simple veil to complete the bridal look.

Continue reading...

Ghost Phoebe crepe wedding dress

  • Best: For the modern bride
  • Sizes: UK8-16
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Sleeveless bias cut

This is such a simple dress and, honestly, you could wear this at any type of wedding – registry office, church, stately home, garden marquee – because it feels that timeless. Made from a satin-back crepe fabric, this Ghost dress is cut on the bias (so it falls exactly where you want it to) and features a V-neckline with a million fiddly fabric-covered buttons dotting the front.

We loved that the straps on this dress were a little wider – which means if you’re slightly bigger-busted, or you don’t like the idea of forgoing your bra on your wedding day, you can easily fit undergarments with straps underneath. A sophisticated choice for any modern bride going for that effortlessly thrown-together look.

Continue reading...

Nobody’s Child satin bridesmaids erin midaxi dress

  • Best: For a rehearsal dinner
  • Sizes: UK4-18
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: V-neck tea dress with buttons

Another “bridesmaid but not really a bridesmaid dress” from Nobody’s Child. This vintage-inspired tea dress has a fitted waist, fluted sleeves, an ankle-grazing hemline and fabric-covered buttons studding the front. Made from viscose, the fabric does have a slight shine to it (and you need to watch what colour pants you wear underneath), but we think this is an ideal wedding dress to wear to a rehearsal dinner or welcome drinks the night before the big day. And at £85 you really can’t go too far wrong.

Continue reading...

Monsoon Krystyna embroidered short dress ivory

  • Best: For a hen party
  • Sizes: UK6-24
  • Colour: Ivory
  • Cut: Mini dress

We couldn’t finish our round-up of high-street wedding dresses without including a mini, and this short dress from Monsoon’s bridal range is the perfect wedding outfit for an evening dress change (on the big day) or for a hen party night out. Make a statement with this fun embroidered mesh mini – featuring a delicate mesh overlay, long sleeves, scallop trim on the skirt, and a fun cut-out back, it’s guaranteed to earn you a double tap or two.

Continue reading...

High street wedding dress FAQs

How many dresses can you order at one time?

Like with many pieces of clothing you can buy online, the limit on how many you can add to your cart will depend on the brand or retailer that you are shopping with. Some brands such as Rixo, Reformation and will set a limit on the number of dresses you can buy in one go.

Which online shops offer next day delivery?

As is the case with anything you order online from clothing stores and retailers, the likelihood is that they will offer next day delivery – or at least for the next business day (Monday to Friday) – with an additional charge.

For instance, place an order from Ghost before 12pm and you can receive the dress the next working day with a £7 delivery charge instead of the standard £4.95. That being said, if you are ordering internationally then it may take longer. Delivery for Reformation for instance, will take around three to eight working days.

Best 2023 wedding dress sale offers

If you’re looking for floral detailing then consider this Monsoon’s Kate beaded floral bridal dress, which is now on sale with 30 per cent off (was £499, now £349.30, Monsoon.co.uk). The dress features pretty pleating with floral beaded embellishments and a mesh skirt flowing form a fitted bodice complete with a traditional bridal train. Meanwhile, for a low-back design with embroidered detailing, you can buy Asos’s Eugenie beaded lace plunge wedding dress with a saving of 40 per cent (was £425, now £255, Asos.com).

The verdict: High-street wedding dresses

Out of all the dresses we tried on, the most flattering was Rixo’s vintage-inspired Jodie ivory dress. It’s the perfect dress if you are a bride-to-be who’s never really dreamt of wearing a meringue princess dress on your big day. We also adored Reformation’s butterfly dress (which we’ll be keeping for our own wedding celebrations). A great understated option for a low-key ceremony, or, indeed, for one of the many other occasions a bride needs to wear white in the run-up to the wedding.

Find the perfect party dress in our roundup of the best, from slip styles to velvet minis

