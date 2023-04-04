Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Choosing what to wear on your wedding day is one of the biggest decisions a bride-to-be has to make. Whether you’ve dreamed of wearing a traditional ball gown since you were a little girl, or you’d prefer to walk down the aisle in something figure-hugging and modern, choosing the “perfect” wedding dress can feel overwhelming.

This is especially true when you’re battling between other people’s opinions (yes, we’re looking at you, Mother-of-the-bride) and navigating all the different styles, fabrics and designers to choose from.

There are two main routes you can go down when it comes to picking “the one”; made-to-measure wedding dresses or off-the-rack wedding dresses. Which avenue you choose is usually dictated by time and money.

For made-to-measure wedding dresses, which are custom-made to fit the individual bride’s measurements, you tend to need between nine to 12 months to try on different styles, request alterations and ship the custom-made dresses. These dresses, which are specifically made for the bride, can cost anything between £1,500 to £10,000 (or more).

If time is short and you’re getting married in less than eight months’ time – or your budget is significantly lower – then off-the-rack high-street wedding dresses are a great option. Available in standard sizing and with prices starting from about £85, loads of amazing high-street brands now have bridal collections with chic, modern wedding dresses.

How we tested

From modern and minimal to romantic and boho, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable off-the-rail wedding dresses for brides who want to shop on the high street. Considering the quality, fit and wearability, these dresses are markedly cheaper than anything made-to-measure you’ll find in a boutique wedding dress shop – and suitable for all types of weddings, from low-key registry office nuptials to grander stately home affairs (and everything in between).

Best high-street wedding dresses: