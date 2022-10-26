Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sephora arriving in the UK may have been a long time coming, but the beauty retailer is firmly back in Britain – online, anyway – and has taken over many a headline in doing so.

Returning on 17 October after a 17-year UK hiatus, beauty buffs and those mad for make-up have welcomed the retailer with open arms. But what are we really buying from the brand, and what are the current UK bestsellers?

Reaching out to Sephora for answers to our burning questions, the retailer shared with us details of the own-brand products customers are currently buying. Below, we have the eight bestsellers, from mascara to moisturiser – and the best part is they’re all under £20.

No longer do we have to wait in line at the Eurostar or pedal around Paris to snap up a selection of Sephora goodies. If you’re new to the retailer and don’t quite know where to start, let this be an introductory guide to what’s on offer.

We’re yet to test any of these own-brand buys for ourselves, but will be giving them a good IndyBest interrogation at soon as we can get our hands on them. For now, here are the bestsellers that belong in your baskets.

Read more:

Sephora Collection size-up mascara: £12.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

For those who like big, bold eyes, Sephora is selling this mascara as the make-up of choice. Claiming to add 180 per cent volume in just a few coats – or 20, when reading the fine print of this claim – it certainly sounds like lashes will be transformed into a longer-looking, thicker set. It’s suitable for vegans, made without any animal by-products, and the ultra-black colour is sure to pick up even the lightest of lashes.

Sephora Collection best skin ever foundation: £17.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Finding the right foundation is notoriously tricky, with coverage, colour and creaminess just a handful of the categories to consider. With 48 different shades, this Sephora find should cater to most people’s skin tones, with a natural-looking finish. Anti-pollution algae extracts and hyaluronic acid have been added to nourish the skin from within, creating a brighter, more hydrated complexion even without make-up, too.

Sephora Collection best skin ever concealer: £14.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Similar to the Sephora Collection best skin ever foundation (£17.99, Sephora.co.uk), the concealer completes the skin-covering duo. There are slightly fewer colour variations on offer, coming in 26 different shades, but the fluffy doe-foot applicator brush is sure to sweep them on with ease. Again, anti-pollution algae extracts and hyaluronic acid have been added to hydrate and improve the appearance of the skin from the inside, while the pigment works to blur dark circles with a second-skin texture.

Sephora Collection all day hydrator moisturising face cream: £9.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Not all of the bestselling products are make-up, there’s actually an impressive number of affordable skincare buys on the bestseller list, too, including this face cream. With an ultra-light texture, the brand also recommends doubling it up as a primer, giving it a dual use. Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E are the two hero ingredients, and it’s also unscented. The tube is made from 44 per cent recycled ingredients too.

Sephora Collection brightening eye cream: £19.99, Sephora.com

(Sephora)

Claiming to reduce dark circles by half in just one month, this eye cream has a lot to live up to, and we can’t wait to try it. Hyaluronic acid and caffeine are the two core ingredients, working to lock in hydration and depuff the area. It’s also unscented, lending it to be less harsh on sensitive skin, too.

Sephora Collection rogue is not my name lipstick: £13.99, Sephora.com

(Sephora)

A good lipstick can be hard to come by. While we’re sure we’ve found the best red lippies around, there’s always room for one more, and we’re hoping this may be it. With a satin finish, eight-hour hydration and strong pigment, if it does everything it says on the tin, then we’re sure to be impressed. And in 20 shades, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Sephora Collection cleansing scalp scrub: £14.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Scalp scrubs may not be the most exciting beauty buy, but they can make a big difference to how clean your scalp feels, and, of course, you can use them as a body scrub too. Salt makes up the main ingredient, working to whisk away dead skin cells, while apple cider vinegar helps to make hair shine.

Sephora Collection prebiotic face masks: £4.99, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Prebiotics in skincare have been around for a little while now, and this face mask is sure to be a great pick-me-up when creating an at-home spa. Best for dry, sensitive skin, the almond milk-infused mask is sure to soothe and moisturise with a blend of organic cereal and nut extracts. Whether as a stocking filler, treat for yourself or gift for a friend, we’re bookmarking this as a bargain buy for all occasions.

Keen to know more about Sephora’s long-awaited comeback in the UK? Read our guide to its four beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2022