As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.

Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share some tricks of the trade when it comes to foundation for mature skin. For the complexion product to look its best, Caroline suggests starting with a good skincare routine: “Exfoliation and hydration create a smooth, light-reflective surface for make-up to fuse with.”

Hydration is key here: once you’ve moisturised, moisturise some more. “Hydrate really well. Skin should be slightly tacky to the touch. You may need to apply moisturiser twice in the morning after the first layer has absorbed but it does make a difference. This added hydration will help the foundation to blend seamlessly into the skin.” Hyaluronic acid is a good ingredient to look for both in your moisturiser and foundation. Caroline believes it’s “key for keeping the skin continually hydrated over the day. It enables the foundation to be flexible and less likely to look dry and patchy after a few hours”.

One issue we tend to notice as we get older is products settling into fine lines and creases during the day. Caroline’s advice is to “avoid matte foundations and don’t overload the skin with powder. Keep your base light and only cover imperfections with an opaque concealer”.

How we tested

When putting these products to the test, we looked for foundations that could last the day, felt comfortable on the skin, wouldn’t sink into lines and creases, and gave an immediate, visible improvement to the complexion.

The best foundations for mature skin 2022 are: