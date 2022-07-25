After hibernating through winter and spring, the sun has been rearing its head on a regular basis again – well, as regularly as it gets here in Old Blighty. And that means it’s time to slather on the sun cream and get some new sunglasses to protect our peepers.

Before buying some new sunglasses there are a few considerations to think about though. Firstly, cost, especially if you’re one to consistently leave your belongings sitting on the pub garden table while you’re away at the bar. As you’ll see later, sunglasses prices largely either sit at the sub £20 mark or sail above £100, making a quality pair in the middle of these two price brackets gold dust.

Secondly, UV protection. Look out for “CE” or “ANSI” marked on your shades – usually on one of the temples – which shows that the lenses comply with standards by blocking out 95 per cent of UV rays below 380 nanometres (light is measured in nanometres with damaging UVB rays measuring between 320 and 390 nanometres).

Lastly, consider how the shades look on your face. Those lucky enough to be blessed with an oval face will suit any frame, while square faces should go with round frames and round faces match nicely with square frames. As a very general rule, the shape of your face should be the opposite to that of your sunglasses frames in order to create balance by either softening angular features or creating definition.

Once you have this checklist down, it’s time to move on to the options.

Read more:

How we tested

When looking at the best sunglasses for men, we focused primarily on price and the quality of the frames and details. Style is personal, so it was lower down our list of priorities. Hallmarks of a quality pair of sunglasses included springs at the hinges to allow the arms to open wider when worn, and padding at the bridge so that they sit comfortably at the top of your nose.

We road-tested the sunglasses in an array of sunny situations, from bike rides to lounging in the park, and so also considered their practicality and durability while out and about. These are the ones that shone the brightest.

The best sunglasses for men for 2022 are:

Best overall – Ray-Ban clubmaster classic sunglasses: £137, Ray-ban.com

– Ray-Ban clubmaster classic sunglasses: £137, Ray-ban.com Best for versatility – Cubitts carnegie bold sunglasses: £125, Cubitts.com

– Cubitts carnegie bold sunglasses: £125, Cubitts.com Best affordable option – Le Specs no biggie sunglasses: £55.25, Lespecs.com

– Le Specs no biggie sunglasses: £55.25, Lespecs.com Best designer pair – Polo Ralph Lauren sunglasses: £128, Sunglasshut.com

– Polo Ralph Lauren sunglasses: £128, Sunglasshut.com Best for a personal touch – SunGod renegades sunglasses: £55, Sungod.co

– SunGod renegades sunglasses: £55, Sungod.co Best for premium quality – Serengeti Nicholson sunglasses: £243.75, Shadestation.co.uk

– Serengeti Nicholson sunglasses: £243.75, Shadestation.co.uk Best for visibility – Bollé vulture sunglasses: £185, Bolle.com

– Bollé vulture sunglasses: £185, Bolle.com Best on the high street – Mango polarized sunglasses: £35.99, Mango.com

– Mango polarized sunglasses: £35.99, Mango.com Best for festivals – Weekday explore rounded sunglasses: £12, Weekday.com

– Weekday explore rounded sunglasses: £12, Weekday.com Best back-up pair – M&S D frame polarised sunglasses: £15, Marksandspencer.com