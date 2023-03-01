Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having launched in 2019 with its first luxury fashion offering, Heat is the viral company whose sell-out mystery boxes have become seriously coveted by fashion-lovers.

Heat has collaborated with more than 80 brands to curate the boxes, which include the contemporary box, contemporary plus box, streetwear box, streetwear plus box and homeware box.

With prices starting at £299 for the streetwear box and reaching £650 for the contemporary plus box, these are obviously not going to be for everyone, but they guarantee to be worth a lot more than you pay for them.

A major question that sprang to mind when I first saw a mystery box for almost £400 was: “What if you don’t like what’s inside?” However, with the new style profile, you can curate a box to suit your size and preferred colourways, fit and brands.

I got my hands on a contemporary box, which is the latest drop (released on 28 February). I only sent off my measurements (tops, bottoms, shoes) for this, so this isn’t representative of a box that would be matched with a style profile.

While I tried out the menswear offering, you can also opt for a womenswear version at checkout.

What was inside the Heat contemporary box?

Our Legacy brushed scarf, grey: £119, Ssense.com

This simple grey scarf is 50 per cent cashmere and 50 per cent wool, meaning it’s lovely and soft to the touch, while the colour means it is definitely a versatile, wearable piece. Although I’d have potentially opted for a more adventurous colour, the grey colourway means the scarf pairs really well with the other two pieces included in the mystery box.

Our Legacy papillon gilet: £329, Endclothing.com

Our Legacy papillon gilet (Samuel Mathewson )

The details on this gilet are really thought-out. Although this isn’t typically my style, as it edges slightly towards a sporty or streetwear vibe, this piece is another versatile option. The fact it is black means it can pair well with almost any colourway and can make a good layering piece in the winter or can be worn alone with a thin jumper as we move into spring.

Our Legacy popover roundneck jumper, swamp green: £340, Ourlegacy.com

Our Legacy popover roundneck jumper (Samuel Mathewson)

This piece, made from a mix of polyamide, alpaca and merino wool, was an immediate win for me. Given that I hadn’t provided any form of style profile, this is very much my taste. The colour is just unusual enough to stand out and be a bit of a statement alongside the relatively simple colours of the other two pieces, while not being overly gaudy.

The verdict: Heat men’s contemporary box

I already loved the Swedish brand Our Legacy and I think the other brands on offer (Acne Studios, Re/Done, JW Anderson and more) make the Heat boxes a really exciting way to purchase designer clothes for a lot less than they would be full price.

The value of the contents of the box sent to me at current prices (which includes sales) would be £788, which is nearly double the value of the price of the box itself. There is an option for the Heat contemporary box plus, which costs £650 and has a guaranteed value of between £1,000 and £1,400.

