With warm girl winter now behind us, our sights are firmly set on the new sunnier season. This means one thing and one thing only, a reset of our wardrobes. With thick coats officially out, our attention is now on spring jackets.

When it comes to this, there’s obviously a huge range of choices. Be that a quilted jacket or something patchwork, there’s a whole lot of choice when it’s down to what’s trending.

In regard to what was on the catwalks, Valentino put a convincing case for relaxed denim, but once again, it seems that trenches aren’t going anywhere.

Similarly, it’s time to welcome back the biker jacket, with brands clearly looking to Simone Rocha, Prada, or Dolce & Gabbana for inspiration.

Elsewhere, varsity jackets have become seemingly become a staple among the fashion pack, so to have bombers, with the likes of Rihanna and Hailey Bieber rocking them. And you’re likely to see lots more colour on your social media feeds. It’s all to play for.

With all this in mind, we went on a hunt for the spring jackets that you’re likely to see everywhere this season.

How we tested

When it came to testing, we kept an eye out for seasonal trends. But of course, fit, quality and transitionality were both important. All this helped us choose the jackets that are sure to (pardon the pun) put a spring in your step.

The best women’s spring jackets in 2022 are:

Best overall – Lindex quilted jacket: £49.99, Lindex.com

– New Look black leather-look oversized biker jacket: £39.99, Newlook.com Best blazer – Na-kd oversized twill blazer: £81.95, Na-kd.com