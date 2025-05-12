Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether you choose one with sprinklers, slides or sun shades, these paddling pools are here to make a splash
If you want your kids to spend more time outdoors, paddling pools are a great place to start. Children love water play. Splashing around in the paddling pool not only makes a great screen-free activity but also keeps them active, burning off excess energy, while building their confidence in the water.
From small pools for babies and toddlers to large inflatables with slides, fountains and interactive games, there are paddling pools to suit all ages, budgets and gardens. Want to join in the fun? Some paddling pools will appeal to parents too, with inflatable backrests, sun shades and cup holders.
To help you choose, we’ve made the most of the early spring sunshine, putting a wide range of paddling pools to the test before revealing our pick of the best. Grab your air pump and get those goggles ready – here’s our pick of the best paddling pools you can buy in 2025.
To put paddling pools to the test, we recruited a group of keen testers aged between 1-11 years old. With some welcome spring sunshine and a mini heatwave on our side, we considered each pool’s size and the age group it best suited. We also assessed more practical concerns like each pool’s durability and the ease of filling and emptying after use. Most importantly, we gauged each pool's overall entertainment value.
As a journalist of more than 10 years and a product reviewer of more than five, Zoe Griffin has tested everything from hiking head torches to running watches. When it comes to kids, she’s an expert on balance bikes, gifts for 5-year-olds and – of course – the best paddling pools. As a parent herself, she’s done the research so you don’t have to.
The best paddling pools are quick and easy to set up. Taking mere minutes to prepare, this budget-friendly paddling pool springs to life as it fills. With minimal effort, inflate the top ring and add water, pulling out any wrinkles as it fills to help it hold its circular shape.
While some kids (or lounging adults) may prefer the support of more solid sides, we loved the simplicity of this pool, which was large enough for four children to play in together. Made from durable material, it could withstand significant splashing, launching, and cannonball-style jumping from my tween and her friends.
Once we’d bribed (read: encouraged) wrinkly-fingered kids to get out of this pool, the flow control drainage valve made it simple to drain the contents (although we scooped out some buckets first to water the flower beds). If you wish to use the pool over several days, a compatible pool cover is sold separately (£11.49, Amazon.co.uk).
Sunshine rarely lasts long in Britain, so you may not be willing to spend lots on a paddling pool. If you’re after an excellent budget-friendly option, this pool, which doesn’t have any additional inflatables or fountains, is a simple, no-frills option.
Having a quick dip ourselves, we loved the firm, high sides of this pool, which is the perfect height for us parents to lean back and relax while supervising our playing children.
Its compact size is ideal for smaller gardens, allowing kids to cool down on warm days without taking over your garden. While it's big enough for several children to share, our 6-year-old tester was perfectly content popping her Little Tikes slide over the side and whizzing into the water.
While we really can’t quibble with the price, the material of this pool feels a little thin. While the set does include a puncture repair kit, we’re not entirely convinced it will still be intact by next summer.
Starting at 10ft but with options as big as 18ft, this is about as close as you can get to having an actual pool in your back garden without costly renovations. Thanks to the durable steel frame and included filter pump, you can enjoy this pool all summer long with some simple maintenance to keep your water clean and hygienic.
At first glance, the assembly is a little daunting, but even the flat-pack-phobic will find it easy. There are no tools required; you simply thread through the frame and lock the pieces together. While assembling the frame only took around 30 minutes, this high-capacity pool takes a significant amount of time to fill, so plan to get that hose on early, or it’ll still be going at bedtime.
Great for summer playdates with friends, our tester’s two daughters, aged 8 and 11, loved playing in this pool with their cousins, with plenty of space (and depth) for swimming underwater, taking turns to dive down and collect pool toys.
While covers are sold separately, we loved the addition of a pool filter and pump, collecting any debris like leaves and grass that make their way into the water. However, if you’re planning to leave the pool up longer term, it’s worth adding a chlorine floater, (£6.35, Amazon.co.uk) chlorine tablets and testing strips, which help maintain the overall pH balance.
If you can’t stretch to a hot tub, but love the idea of a relaxing soak with your family in the early evening sunshine, you’ll love this alternative family-sized lounge pool from Intex. A slight variation on the pool above, this uniquely shaped paddling pool provides ample space for a family of four or a group of friends to lounge and play in the water.
Despite the lack of inflatables or accessories, our tester’s two daughters, ages 8 and 11, played and chatted in this pool until their fingers went wrinkly. Although our tween tester was slightly offended that her gigantic Stanley cup didn't fit, the girls loved having cup holders and their own seats. Thanks to the supportive backrest and cushion, they could slowly transition into the water without feeling overwhelmed by the chill.
While finding covers to fit can be tricky, this pool offered excellent value for money based on its size, durability and easy-to-inflate design.
The stylish canopy pool may not come cheap, but it's perfectly sized for your toddler's first paddling. It also has a handy addition – a removable sun canopy that provides some welcome shade on the hottest summer days.
Due to its small size, we found this durable pool easy enough to inflate without a pump, but you may prefer to use a pump for speed.
The pool comes in two parts: the main pool with a central archway and a removable canopy that concertinas together as it inflates. While it's a little fiddly to fix the rubber hooks into place, it’s relatively quick.
We loved the Scandi peach seashell print of this pool’s design, and our 2-year-old tester was content playing with some small toys in its shade.
It’s worth mentioning, however, that the canopy is not a complete sunblock, with small cracks where light can sneak through. As such, while it kept my tester shaded and cool, we were sure to slather on the sun cream to protect his skin.
We’ve all been there – spending ages filling up a paddling pool only for your toddler to say they’re cold within 30 seconds. If you’re seeking a fun way to cool down younger kids on a warm day without the extensive set-up, this Little Tikes splash pad is a great alternative. Its shallow design is ideal for toddlers and preschoolers, who can sit directly inside or around the sides for fun, interactive water play.
Bringing this splash pad to life is quick and easy, just fold it open, clip on the side supports, and slot several Bluey-themed accessories into place. While the instructions could be more precise about what goes where, we found it much quicker after the first attempt.
Our 2-year-old tester loved the interactive elements of this water play toy, whizzing characters down the slide, tipping water from the scoop onto the water wheel and lifting the gate to release characters from the rapids back into the main pool. He was a little overwhelmed when we connected the hose for the water fountain, but this is an optional addition – perhaps better suited to those a little more confident in the water.
Thanks to the flexible section in the centre, we love how this toy’s clever design folds compactly once playtime is over, with all the pieces tucking away neatly inside.
Even better, the engaging floating characters can help banish a boring bath time – welcome entertainment while kids soak in the tub before bed.
If your kids are begging you to get in the pool, this family-sized lounge pool is worth considering. While the deep round design provides ample space for children of all ages to play, it also includes an integrated seat suitable for a parent to join in the fun, supervising closely without getting too wet.
The high back and drinks holder also make a great place to sit back and soak up the sunshine with your Kindle (and if we’re honest, where you’re most likely to find this tester for the rest of summer.)
Some reviewers reported deflation problems, but we kept this up for two days straight without any problems. That said, the valves are quite tricky to seal after inflation – you have to push quite hard to achieve a secure seal. Due to its irregular shape, finding a cover that will fit is a little harder.
With a removable inflatable slide, interactive games and a gentle water mister, this brightly coloured space-themed water centre was a massive hit with our younger testers. There are multiple elements to bring this pool to life, so while some patience is required (even with a pump), it was worth the additional inflation time to see the kids' reaction, giggling with joy as they whizzed down the slide to the pool below. While we were using the pool on the grass for a soft landing, we loved the padded section at the slide's base, protecting even the most enthusiastic entrances into the water.
While we struggled to get the moon inflatable to stay upright on the side of the pool, our two and 4-year-old testers loved playing hoopla with the inflatable rings, while the space man's ‘bop bag’ was repeatedly clambered over and jumped on without showing any signs of damage.
The rocket mister was probably the least used element of this pool, with the kids less keen on getting their faces wet. That said, it provides an instant cooling effect on the hottest days.
Another engaging pool for younger paddlers, our testers loved the crocodile theme of this bold and bright infant paddling pool.
Quick and easy to inflate using an electric pump, the shallow design filled up quickly and warmed up fairly efficiently when exposed to the midday sun. Our two and 4-year-old testers loved all the additional accessories, scooping up the inflatable fish using the net and opening the crocodile's mouth to throw the balls inside.
The palm tree sprinkler was a great addition, although approach with caution – it can be pretty powerful. With the tap of the hose on full, we ended up inadvertently watering our neighbour's flowerbeds, but with a bit of adjustment, we could create the perfect curves of water into the pool.
The brand’s age recommendation is two years and above, but due to the size of the inflatable slide and its depth, it's best suited to under-fours.
If you’re travelling to your first beach holiday with your baby or toddler, the this pop up paddling pool is one to add to your packing list. While it certainly doesn’t come cheap, this two-in-one product ticks many boxes. Dappled with safari animals, this stylish pop-up tent offers UV40 protection to keep your child safe in the sun. Thanks to the four metal grounding pegs, it can protect your baby from wind chill, even on the breeziest of days.
It also has a central shallow basin that can be filled with water, creating a safe space for your baby to splash and play without repeatedly traipsing down to the tide.
With a portable carry bag for convenience, we love how this tent pops up in seconds. If, like our tester, however, you’re not great at following picture-based instructions, it's worth mentioning that wrestling it back into the carry bag takes some practice and patience. You may want to master the technique before heading to the beach.
You won’t find many paddling pools that are as easy to use as this one. With no inflation or assembly required, it takes mere seconds to set up, instantly creating a comfortable and durable paddling pool for your baby or toddler.
While its compact size won’t compete with the accessories and inflatables of some toddler splash parks, its simplicity is its charm. Folding neatly into a waterproof carry bag, it’s an excellent option for travel and caravan holidays.
We love this pool's bold and bright lemon design, and at less than £25, it comes with a budget-friendly price tag, too. While there’s no drain valve, its lightweight design makes it quick and easy to pour out the contents once playtime is over.
While the right paddling pool for your family will come down to personal preference, two pools really stood out during testing.
We loved the Bestway fast set for its speed and simplicity, taking minimal effort to create a deep and spacious pool for siblings and friends.
For families, the Intex 4-seat family lounge pool provides plenty of space to swim, combined with comfortable seats for relaxation. Pop your drink in the cupholder, close your eyes, and you can almost pretend you’re on holiday.
Make the most of warmer weather, with our pick of the best garden games the whole family can enjoy
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in