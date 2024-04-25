Stanley’s new water bottle might just replace your quencher

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you hadn’t heard of Stanley before its quencher cup went viral, you certainly have by now. Circulating on TikTok and selling out again and again (and again), the cup remains a hit, but there’s a new, stylish-looking rival to the Stanley cup in town; namely, the all day slim water bottle.

Sporting a modest (but predictably chic) range of colourways including black, white and two pretty pastels, the bottle is touted for being leak-proof. While we haven’t put this claim to the test, the famous quencher cup wasn’t leak-proof in our tried and tested review – so this is certainly worth keeping in mind if this is a non-negotiable for you.

What’s more, warmer weather will make an insulated bottle a must. And with the promise of sweaty morning commutes, all-day sun-soaked picnics and long park strolls in the coming months, the new bottle certainly appeals, promising to keep drinks cold for up to six hours, and beyond that, iced for up to 11 hours. So we can keep our cool on even the most sweltering days during the summer months.

An easy way to cut down on single-use plastic waste too, purchasing a reusable water bottle means doing our part to prevent bottles from languishing in landfill. From its capacity to materials, here’s everything you need to know about Stanley’s latest launch.

Stanley all day slim water bottle: £37.99, Stanley1913.com

( Stanley )

Stanley’s all day slim water bottle boasts an unusual, elegant silhouette. Beyond sleek good looks, it features two separate openings – this is a clever feature allowing you to pop large ice cubes through the larger opening. What’s more. the bottle is made using 90 per cent recycled stainless steel and can hold 0.6l of liquid.

Thanks to the double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation, it promises to keep drinks chilled for up to six hours and iced for up to 11, so your drinks should remain refreshingly chilled from morning till evening.

Leak-proof design is always a non-negotiable when it comes to reusable water bottles, and Stanley claims to have that box ticked. So there shouldn’t be any worries about unfortunate spillages.

What’s more, when it comes to hassle-free cleaning, it’s suitable for popping in the dishwasher. It should also fit in cup holders, so it’s perfect for bringing on the go.

