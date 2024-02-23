Bella Hadid teases new beauty brand with cryptic social media posts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Supermodel Bella Hadid is having quite the Instagram moment, teasing the release of a new beauty brand ‘Ôrəbella. Although only three Instagram posts have been shared, the ‘Ôrəbella Instagram page has amassed almost 20,000 followers with fans seeming particularly excited about what’s soon to come – despite being none the wiser to what exactly is launching.

The cryptic post means we’re much in the dark about what exactly is that Hadid has been working on – but a previous post, shared by the model on 9 February showed her visiting US retailer Ulta Beauty, which could indicate a possible collab. The brand’s posts thus far have been captioned “reveal your alchemy”.

A little research leads us to believe it’s all about fragrance, with the brand’s trademark page stating its goods include “fragrance; scented lotions and oils for body and face; scented shampoos, conditioners, leave-in conditioners, and styling creams; air fragrance reed diffuser consists of scented oils, reeds, and container; incense.” Which is certainly quite a heavy amount of products.

Scented candles, diffusers and aromatic oils are all also on the list of potential products soon to be released, so those sold on scents should certainly pay attention. And it certainly seems many people already are, with comments including “if you’re doing it I’m buying idgaf” and “this is gonna be AMAZING! Can’t wait to see it”.

According to the ‘Ôrəbella Instagram page and its new website, more will be revealed on 2 May 2024. So, expect to see a list of products to shop from then, although whether everything will come at once or be released in separate drops, we are yet to find out. Of course, as soon as we know more, we’ll keep you in the know. For now, we’d recommend signing up for first access to the brand’s drop on the website.

As always, we’ll be keeping up to date on all the latest beauty news here at IndyBest, so be sure to check back in with us as we write about all the latest brand launches, including Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred which has also been topping many a beauty buffs wish list.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more celebrity-backed brands? Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred has finally launched