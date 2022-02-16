Buy now £56.10, Soakandsleep.com

Dimensions: Standard 50cm x 75cm; Super king 50cm x 90cm; Square 65cm x 65cm

Filling: Outer chamber: 90% goose down, 10% goose feather. Inner chamber: 90% goose feather, 10% goose down

Firmness: Available in soft, soft/medium and medium/firm

Cover: 100% cotton

Rating: 8/10

Firmness and comfort

For anyone mad for memory foam, a down pillow can feel too soft for comfort. This Soak&Sleep pillow definitely had plenty of squish factor but felt more supportive than other down pillows we have tried. We opted for the medium/firm version – the firmest version available – and would definitely recommend this for back or side sleepers.

Though we still sank into it when we laid down, it didn’t give way completely and we felt it still offered considerable support when sleeping on our side. Both the soft/medium and the medium/firm pillows have a supportive central chamber filled with goose feathers specifically designed to prevent your head from sinking too deeply into the pillow.

The pure premium Hungarian goose down in the outer chamber means the pillow still feels suitably cloud-like for those hoping for hotel luxe though. It’s also covered with a 280-thread count cotton cover with piped edges and double stitching that feels divine to sleep on. We were definitely in no hurry to get up each morning with this to doze on.

Sleeping position

Though we always sleep on our side, the Soak&Sleep pillow didn’t let us down (sorry…) when it came to support. We were surprised just how well aligned our head and neck felt, and the decent loft meant we didn’t need an extra pillow underneath. Those who prefer a little more height might want to add an additional thin one though.

Soak&Sleep recommend those with smaller shoulders choose the soft/medium version, while front sleepers are advised to go for the soft option, which has no chamber. Though ours wasn’t quite as supportive as memory foam, we definitely slept soundly and woke feeling refreshed. We also loved propping it up behind us when reading or watching TV, which felt truly indulgent.

Allergies

It’s best to steer clear of down if you suffer from respiratory allergies, but Soak&Sleep say this pillow is the exception. It’s washed in naturally warm spring water meaning fewer chemicals are used and is considered hypoallergenic due to top oxygen and turbidity ratings. The pillow is also cased in NoMite-certified fabric, making it a good choice for anyone with a house dust mite allergy.

Though we can’t vouch for its effectiveness ourselves, it’s worth a go if you’ve always longed for the luxe puffiness of down but felt unable to try it.

Eco-friendliness

Soak&Sleep take their ethical credentials seriously. The pillow is produced by a family-run manufacturer in Hungary and comes with a QR code to trace the fill including the date it was made on. The filling is also made to Downpass and EDFA standards to guarantee the feathers and down are ethically sourced and traceable.

Care

The pillow needs a little love to stay looking as fluffy as the day it arrived. It definitely benefits from a decent shake and plump each morning and Soak&Sleep recommend pulling the covers back every day to air the bed too. This helps excess moisture evaporate which can otherwise make the natural odour of down and feathers more noticeable.

Every six to twelve months, the pillow should be washed at 40 degrees, though professional washing and drying is advised. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to use a separate pillow protector to keep it looking pristine.

Price

With some down pillows costing more than double the price, this feels almost like a bargain. It certainly has all the loft and luxurious touches of a pricier option and comes with a five-year guarantee so you know you’ll get your money’s worth. Better still, you can save 5 per cent when buying two pillows together on the Soak&Sleep site, perfect for a double bed.

The verdict: Soak&Sleep ultimate Hungarian goose down pillow

If you yearn for the swish five-star feel of down but don’t want to break the bank, Soak&Sleep’s ultimate Hungarian goose down pillow is a no-brainer. Choose the right level of firmness to suit the way you prefer to sleep and then cosy up for a truly great night’s sleep.